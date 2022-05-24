Peru communities protesting MMG's Las Bambas mine to meet President Castillo

By Marco Aquino

LIMA, May 24 (Reuters) - A group of Peruvian indigenous communities that have been protesting MMG Ltd's 1208.HK huge Las Bambas copper mine will meet with President Pedro Castillo on Tuesday in Lima in a new bid to defuse the crisis, a community leader told Reuters.

Edison Vargas, the President of the Fuerabamba community, said the groups hoped to present their problems to Castillo, a leftist president who came to office last year pledging to redistribute mining wealth in the world's No. 2 copper producer.

Las Bambas, which supplies 2% of global copper, suspended operations on April 20 due to the protests and has been unable to restart production since, the most severe crisis the Chinese-owned mine has faced.

(Reporting by Marco Aquino; Writing by Marcelo Rochabrun)

marcelo.rochabrun@thomsonreuters.com

