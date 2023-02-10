Peru central bank: early info shows protests affecting growth, inflation

Feb 10 (Reuters) - Early indications suggest that the ongoing social upheavel in the Andean nation has likely affected inflation and the economy at large, the head of the central bank's economic studies unit, Adrian Armas, said on Friday.

Protests over the removal and arrest of former President Pedro Castillo in December have snarled the Andean nation, with clashes between demonstrators and security forces leaving dozens dead. It is the worst violence in Peru in two decades, and threatens to destabilize one of region's most reliable economies.

