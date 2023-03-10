US Markets

Peru central bank signals more rate hikes possible despite pause

March 10, 2023 — 01:01 pm EST

Written by Brendan O'Boyle for Reuters ->

March 10 (Reuters) - Peru's central bank said on Friday it will evaluate inflation and related factors, including recent social unrest in the country, in its deliberations over possibly raising the country's benchmark interest rate going forward.

The central bank maintained the rate at 7.75% on Thursday.

"This decision to maintain the interest rate does not necessarily mean the end of the cycle of increases in the rate," Monetary Policy Manager Carlos Montoro said in a presentation.

Montoro added that the macroeconomic impacts of recent nationwide protests could impact inflation.

Annual headline inflation hit 8.65% in February, a slight deceleration from January's rate of 8.66%.

