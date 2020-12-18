Peru central bank sees 11.5% recession in 2020 vs previous 12.7% estimate

Adds 2021 economic growth and trade surplus projections

LIMA, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Peru central bank chief Julio Velarde said on Friday that the country's economy is expected to contract 11.5% this year, down from the previous estimate of 12.7%.

Speaking at an online news conference, the policymaker also raised the bank's estimate of next year's economic growth to 11.5% from 11.0% previously. He said he expects the country to have a trade surplus of $13.25 billion next year versus a projected surplus of $7.79 billion in 2020.

