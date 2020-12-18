US Markets

Peru central bank sees 11.5% recession in 2020 vs previous 12.7% estimate

Contributor
Marco Aquino Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

Peru central bank chief Julio Velarde said on Friday that the country's economy is expected to contract 11.5% this year, down from the previous estimate of 12.7%.

Adds 2021 economic growth and trade surplus projections

LIMA, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Peru central bank chief Julio Velarde said on Friday that the country's economy is expected to contract 11.5% this year, down from the previous estimate of 12.7%.

Speaking at an online news conference, the policymaker also raised the bank's estimate of next year's economic growth to 11.5% from 11.0% previously. He said he expects the country to have a trade surplus of $13.25 billion next year versus a projected surplus of $7.79 billion in 2020.

(Reporting by Marco Aquino; writing by Hugh Bronstein; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

((hugh.bronstein@thomsonreuters.com; 5411 4318 0655; Reuters Messaging: hugh.bronstein.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: Local retail trading trends and access to the U.S. markets #sgfintechfest

    tastyworks Australia CEO John Ezzy joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss local retail trading trends and access to the U.S. markets. #sgfintechfest

    Dec 9, 2020

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular