LIMA, May 12 (Reuters) - Peru's central bank on Friday said that while inflation is starting to ease it is still too soon to "claim victory", a day after the bank maintained its benchmark interest rate at 7.75% for the fourth consecutive month.

(Reporting by Marco Aquino; Writing by Sarah Morland; Editing by Anthony Esposito)

