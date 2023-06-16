News & Insights

Peru central bank says mining investment forecast to fall 19% in 2023

June 16, 2023 — 12:55 pm EDT

Marco Aquino for Reuters

LIMA, June 16 (Reuters) - Peru's central bank on Friday said that it forecasts mining investment in the Andean country to fall 18.9% this year, during a quarterly presentation.

The president of the bank, Julio Verlade, said that the shortfall was due to a series of pending projects that were not going to materialize as planned.

The bank also cut its economic growth projections for the year to 2.2% for 2.6%.

Peru is battling ongoing political uncertainty, following the ousting of the former president at the end of last year and subsequent protests around the nation, which prompted blockades and a drop in tourism.

