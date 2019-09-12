Peru central bank keeps key rate unchanged, says economic indicators turning around

LIMA, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Peru's central bank said on Thursday it kept its key interest rate unchanged at 2.5% and that primary economic indicators with a negative performance in the first half of the year had begun to improve since July.

Primary indicators concern key sectors of the economy such as mining and fishing.

(Reporting by Marco Aquino, Writing by Hugh Bronstein; Editing by Kim Coghill)

((hugh.bronstein@thomsonreuters.com; 5411 4318 0655; Reuters Messaging: hugh.bronstein.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

