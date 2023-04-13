Peru central bank keeps interest rate steady at 7.75% for third time

Adds details, comments from central bank

LIMA, April 13 (Reuters) - Peru's central bank kept unchanged its benchmark interest rate at 7.75% on Thursday for the third consecutive time, as the monetary authority in the Andean nation faces the highest inflation in a quarter century.

The decision to keep rates on hold again follows an aggressive series of hikes that began in August 2021, with the central bank underscoring that they would stay attentive to new inflation data to make future decisions.

"This decision does not necessarily imply the end of the cycle of interest rate hikes," the central bank stressed again in its post meeting statement.

Peru's annual inflation rate slowed to 8.40% in March, though prices rose at a more-than-expected 1.25% on a monthly basis in the metropolitan region of the capital Lima, seen as the national benchmark.

Peru, the world's No. 2 copper producer, had been among the fastest-growing economies in the region, but political instability has threatened the economy.

Road blockades and anti-government protests, which began after the December ouster and arrest of then-President Pedro Castillo, have left dozens of people dead, with total copper production in February falling from the previous month.

As a result, there has been a push to prevent stagnating growth, with the government in Lima committing to billions in public spending.

"A downward trend in annual inflation is projected to continue in the coming months with the return to the target range in the fourth quarter of this year, due to the moderation of the effect of international food and energy prices," the central bank said.

Central bank president Julio Velarde said last month he expects annual inflation to ease to a rate of 3% by December, within the bank's target range.

