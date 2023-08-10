Peru central bank holds interest rate at 7.75%, warns of climate risks

Adds details on decision

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Peru's central bank on Thursday kept its benchmark interest rate unchanged at 7.75% for the seventh consecutive month, as the monetary authority in the Andean nation attempts to bring inflation closer to its target rate.

The central bank first held the rate steady in February following an aggressive series of hikes that began in August 2021.

The central bank said that a downward trend in year-on-year inflation is expected to continue in the coming months, nearing the target range by the end of this year and reaching it by early 2024.

It cited moderating effects of international food and energy prices and prior supply shocks in the agricultural sector.

"However, there are risks associated with climatic factors," the bank said.

"Shocks linked to social conflicts and the El Niño phenomenon on the coast have had an bigger than expected impact on economic activity and internal demand."

Peru, the world's No. 2 copper producer, has been among the fastest-growing economies in the region but waves of social unrest following the ouster of former President Pedro Castillo late last year have come at a cost.

Peru's annual inflation rate slowed sharply to 5.88% in July, even as its monthly rate rose to 0.39% from June.

Adrian Armas, the head of the bank's economic studies, said earlier this month that seasonal factors, such as a "more intense" El Niño will likely continue to push up inflation albeit at a slow pace.

(Reporting by Carolina Pulice and Marion Giraldo; Editing by Sarah Morland)

