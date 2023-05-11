Peru central bank holds interest rate at 7.75% for fourth consecutive month

Adds comments regarding the decision, context

May 11 (Reuters) - Peru's central bank on Thursday kept its benchmark interest rate unchanged at 7.75% for the fourth consecutive month, as the monetary authority in the Andean nation battles with stubbornly high inflation.

The central bank first held the rate steady in February following an aggressive series of hikes that began August 2021. In Thursday's announcement, the central bank stressed it would remain attentive to new inflation data to make future decisions.

The bank, however, said today's decision does not mean hikes period are paused.

Peru's annual inflation rate slowed to 7.97% in April.

Peru, the world's No. 2 copper producer, had been among the fastest-growing economies in the region, its stability has been threatened by extended political instability.

Road blockades and anti-government protests, which began after the December ouster and arrest of then-President Pedro Castillo, have left dozens of people dead.

The country's economy may have contracted in the first quarter, though the most likely scenario is for no growth at all, the head of the Andean nation's central bank Julio Velarde said earlier this week.

Peru's currency, the sol, however, has however remained stable despite the political crises, reaching its highest level in a year this week.

(Reporting by Carolina Pulice; Editing by Sarah Morland)

