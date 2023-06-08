Peru central bank holds interest rate at 7.75% for fifth consecutive month

Adds central bank comments in paragraphs 3-4, background

LIMA, June 8 (Reuters) - Peru's central bank on Thursday kept its benchmark interest rate unchanged at 7.75% for the fifth consecutive month, as the monetary authority in the Andean nation battles with stubbornly high inflation.

The central bank first held the rate steady in February following an aggressive series of hikes that began in August 2021.

In Thursday's announcement, the central bank said that a "downward trend" in annual inflation is projected to continue in the coming months, with the rate approaching the bank's target range in late 2023.

The bank, however, said today's decision does not mean that there will not be more hikes in the future.

Peru's annual inflation rate slowed to 7.89% in May amid more moderate energy and transportation prices, though the rate remains far above the central bank's 1%-3% target range.

Peru, the world's No. 2 copper producer, had been among the fastest-growing economies in the region, but its economic growth has been weak after political and social unrest late last year and early this year.

(Reporting by Marco Aquino; Writing by Carolina Pulice; Editing by Aida Pelaez-Fernandez and Brendan O'Boyle)

