News & Insights

US Markets

Peru central bank holds interest rate at 7.75% for fifth consecutive month

Credit: REUTERS/MARIANA BAZO

June 08, 2023 — 07:12 pm EDT

Written by Marco Aquino for Reuters ->

Adds central bank comments in paragraphs 3-4, background

LIMA, June 8 (Reuters) - Peru's central bank on Thursday kept its benchmark interest rate unchanged at 7.75% for the fifth consecutive month, as the monetary authority in the Andean nation battles with stubbornly high inflation.

The central bank first held the rate steady in February following an aggressive series of hikes that began in August 2021.

In Thursday's announcement, the central bank said that a "downward trend" in annual inflation is projected to continue in the coming months, with the rate approaching the bank's target range in late 2023.

The bank, however, said today's decision does not mean that there will not be more hikes in the future.

Peru's annual inflation rate slowed to 7.89% in May amid more moderate energy and transportation prices, though the rate remains far above the central bank's 1%-3% target range.

Peru, the world's No. 2 copper producer, had been among the fastest-growing economies in the region, but its economic growth has been weak after political and social unrest late last year and early this year.

(Reporting by Marco Aquino; Writing by Carolina Pulice; Editing by Aida Pelaez-Fernandez and Brendan O'Boyle)

((Carolina.Pulice@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.