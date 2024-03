March 7 (Reuters) - Peru's central bank held its benchmark interest rate at 6.25% on Thursday, defying expectations of a rate cut following an uptick in inflation in the Andean nation.

(Reporting by Aida Pelaez-Fernandez; Writing by Brendan O'Boyle; Editing by Valentine Hilaire)

((Brendan.OBoyle@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.