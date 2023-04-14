US Markets

Peru central bank expects inflation to continue slowing

Credit: REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

April 14, 2023 — 01:14 pm EDT

Written by Marco Aquino and Brendan O'Boyle for Reuters ->

LIMA, April 14 (Reuters) - Peru's central bank on Friday projected that annual inflation will continue to trend downward in the coming months, with a return to the bank's target range in the fourth quarter of 2023.

The comments come after the central bank kept unchanged its benchmark interest rate at 7.75% on Thursday for the third consecutive time, as the monetary authority in the Andean nation faces the highest inflation in a quarter century.

(Reporting by Marco Aquino and Brendan O'Boyle; Writing by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

