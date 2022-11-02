Peru central bank expects annual inflation to return to 1-3% target range end-2023

LIMA, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Peru central bank president Julio Velarde expects the country's annualized inflation to return to the target range of 1% to 3% "by the end of next year," he said on Wednesday, as Peru's cost of living shows signs of deceleration.

Last month, the central bank had said it expected inflation to fall into the range by the second half of next year.

"We expect inflation to return to the range by the end of next year, due to the clearly uncertain situation. For this year, we expect to end at 7.8%," Velarde said Wednesday.

Inflation through the first 10 months of the year reached 7.05%, while annualized inflation in October stood at 8.28%, according to Peru's statistics agency.

Peru's consumer prices rose 0.35% in October, the fourth consecutive monthly slowdown. Economists had expected inflation to come in at 0.41%, according to a Reuters poll.

In his speech, Velarde stressed that hiking cycle for Peru's interest rate was nearing its end, but said that it "does not mean we won't go up (again), that will depend on the data."

"The worst thing we can do is tie our hands," he said.

Peru's central bank has its next meeting scheduled for Nov. 10, in which it could raise the interest rate from 7%. The bank last hiked the rate in October, its 15th consecutive rise, in a bid to tamp down on inflation.

(Reporting by Marco Aquino; Writing by Kylie Madry Editing by Alistair Bell)

