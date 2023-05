LIMA, May 10 (Reuters) - Peru's central bank president Julio Velarde said on Wednesday that economic growth in the first quarter "could even be negative," though he still expects zero growth, echoing a previous forecast.

(Reporting by Marco Aquino; Writing by Brendan O'Boyle; Editing by David Alire Garcia)

