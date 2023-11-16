News & Insights

US Markets

Peru central bank chief sees low monthly inflation later this year

November 16, 2023 — 12:29 pm EST

Written by Marco Aquino for Reuters ->

Adds inflation estimate for 2023, 2024, background on Peru

LIMA, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Peru's Central Bank President Julio Velarde estimated that the country's monthly inflation will range between 0.2% and 0.25% in November and December, he said on Thursday.

The South American country's 12-month inflation rate could hit 3.4%-3.5% at the end of the year, added Velarde.

Annual inflation in Peru decelerated to 4.34% in October to reach its lowest level in over two years, but still remained below the central bank's target of 2%, plus or minus one percentage point.

The world's second-largest copper producer has been grappling with negative impacts from the weather phenomenon known as El Nino, as well as lower private investment.

Velarde said annual inflation could settle at about 3% next year in April depending on the fallout on the economy from El Nino.

(Reporting by Marco Aquino; Editing by David Alire Garcia)

((Valentine.Hilaire@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.