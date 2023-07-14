News & Insights

Peru cenbank says expects inflation rate to be higher in July versus June

July 14, 2023 — 01:23 pm EDT

Written by Isabel Woodford and Marco Aquino for Reuters ->

July 14 (Reuters) - Peru's central bank expects the country's inflation rate to be higher in July versus June, which saw a contraction in prices of 0.15%, citing seasonal variation, the head of the bank's economic studies unit said during a presentation on Friday.

