Peru cenbank says expects inflation rate to be higher in July versus June

July 14 (Reuters) - Peru's central bank expects the country's inflation rate to be higher in July versus June, which saw a contraction in prices of 0.15%, citing seasonal variation, the head of the bank's economic studies unit said during a presentation on Friday.

(Reporting by Isabel Woodford in Mexico City and Marco Aquino in Lima; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

