Peru cenbank holds growth forecasts as presidential vote count lingers on

Marco Aquino Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/MARIANA BAZO

Peru's central bank on Friday maintained its projections for GDP growth at 10.7% in 2021 and 4.5% in 2022, noting that estimates for future output would ride on the outcome of the still pending confirmation of a new president in the Andean nation.

Peru held a run-off election for president on June 6, but a razor thin margin between socialist frontrunner Pedro Castillo and conservative Keiko Fujimori has slowed the vote count to a trickle. A winner has yet to be confirmed by the electoral body.

