Peru cenbank expects economy to shrink 0.5% this year

Credit: REUTERS/MARIANA BAZO

December 22, 2023 — 11:25 am EST

Written by Marco Aquino for Reuters ->

LIMA, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Peru's central bank on Friday cut its economic forecast for this year, predicting a contraction of 0.5% compared to a prior expectation of 0.9% growth.

The monetary authority maintains its 3.0% economic growth forecast for 2024, it said in a report.

The report comes days after Peru's statistics agency said October marked thesixth consecutive month of economic contraction, as the world's No. 2 copper producer battles impacts from the El Nino climate phenomenon, sagging private investment and lingering effects from social conflicts early this year.

Earlier this month, the bank's chief economist had warned that the agricultural sector was set for its worst fall since 1992.

