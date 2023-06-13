Peru carries out $5.5 bln bond buyback, swap

LIMA, June 13 (Reuters) - Peru has closed a $5.48 billion buyback and swap of sovereign and global bonds, the largest debt operation in the country's history, the government said on Tuesday.

The operation, for 20 billion soles, lowers external debt amortizations and "significantly alleviates the pressure for debt payments in coming years," the economy ministry said in a statement.

The sovereign bond operation totaled some 14.01 billion soles, or 38% of outstanding sovereign bonds, the ministry said. The global bond repurchase was worth around $1.63 billion, or 20% of the outstanding balance of said bonds.

The operation was part of a late May sustainable sovereign bond placement for $2.5 billion to mature in 2033 on the international market, meant to boost the country's debt portfolio.

The placement is meant to help "solarize" Peru's public debt and lower its exchange-rate risk, as the sol has become one of the region's most stable currencies despite socio-political unrest, the ministry said.

"Investors' confidence in Peruvian debt is reflected by this operation, due to the high participation in both local and foreign investors in all the bonds offered for buyback as well as the swap," the ministry said.

($1 = 3.6467 soles)

