Peru bonds inch higher after interim president resigns

By Tom Arnold

LONDON, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Peru's sovereign dollar bonds strengthened on Monday as investors anticipated the resignation of interim president Manuel Merino at the weekend would defuse political tensions.

The November 2050 issue 715638BM3= added 0.6 cents to trade at 159.99 cents on the dollar, while the March 2037 715638AU6= issue was 0.4 cents firmer in London trading, Refinitiv data showed.

Merino resigned on Sunday after less than a week in office following lawmakers' demands he step down over two deaths during protests at the sudden ouster of his predecessor.

The political turmoil in the world's No. 2 copper producer coincides with what is expected to be the country's worst economic contraction in a century because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Given the very supportive global environment over the past week for risk assets, investors may be able to see through the current political volatility, which may already have been discounted to some extent anyway," said Stuart Culverhouse, chief economist at Tellimer.

He said the full trading impact would be clearer after New York trade opened.

Peru's Eurobonds have been on a wild ride. They fell early last week after Congress ousted President Martín Vizcarra in an impeachment vote over corruption allegations, before rallying after his successor Merino called for calm as demonstrations escalated.

"Political uncertainty will persist into the April general elections, but the strong fundamentals vs other Latam peers and the prospects of a global economic recovery should limit the downside," said Trieu Pham, emerging market sovereign debt strategist at ING.

(Additional reporting by Karin Strohecker; Editing by Marc Jones and Barbara Lewis)

((Tom.Arnold@thomsonreuters.com; +442075428510; Reuters Messaging: tom.arnold.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.