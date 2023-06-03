Peru April copper production jumped 30% -gov't

June 3 (Reuters) - Peru's copper production soared by 30.5% in April versus the same month a year earlier, due to the good performance of mines including Las Bambas and Cerro Verde, the Ministry of Energy and Mines said in a statement on Saturday.

Fine copper production in April shot up to 221,999 tonnes, the statement said, compared to 170,168 tonnes in April 2022.

Peru is the world's second-largest copper producer and the red metal is an important generator of income for the county's economy.

April's strong showing pushed Peru's copper production during the first four months of the year to 837,514 tonnes, representing growth of 15.7% versus the year-earlier period, when output hit 723,931 tonnes, the statement said.

Zinc production increased by 31.4% in April, the statement said, while lead and iron output also increased by 9.1% and 2.9% respectively to 23,009 tonnes and 1.14 million tonnes during the fourth month of the year.

Silver production in April was relatively flat but trended upwards. Production increased by 0.2% to 249,655 kilograms, the statement said, versus 249,149 kilograms in April 2022.

