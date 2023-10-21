News & Insights

Peru approves $400 mln fiscal stimulus to boost economy as recession bites

Credit: REUTERS/MARIANA BAZO

October 21, 2023 — 12:02 pm EDT

Written by Marco Aquino for Reuters ->

LIMA, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Peru's Congress approved a fiscal stimulus package of around 1.581 billion soles ($408.42 million) late Friday in a bid to ease the impacts of the El Nino weather phenomenon and to reactivate the country's economy amid a recession.

Economy Minister Alex Contreras acknowledged for the first time earlier this week that the country is "without a doubt" in a recession and said a fiscal stimulus was key to reviving the country's economy.

"We have fiscal room to support the (economy's) reactivation," Contreras said in a post on social media.

Peru's economy entered a technical recession after the two first quarters of the year saw consecutive contractions.

In August, economic activity fell 0.63% year-on-year, its fourth consecutive monthly contraction, which the government attributed to the El Nino effect, lower private investment and social protests.

On Saturday, Contreras said in a radio interview that it was still too early to know how the economy had performed in the month of September and said forecasts were difficult to rely on.

"There is a lot of uncertainty, there have been deviations from the projections of all the pollers in general," he said.

"We recognize that it's a complex context, a challenging context, and what we're doing is taking action."

The central bank and the government have cut their 2023 growth forecasts by around 1%; but analysts say it remains too optimistic and some even foresee an overall economic contraction for the year.

($1 = 3.8710 soles)

(Reporting by Marco Aquino, Writing by Isabel Woodford, editing by Diane Craft)

((marco.aquino@thomsonreuters.com; +511 2779553; Reuters Messaging: marco.aquino.reuters.net@thomsonreuters.com/. Spanish editing table))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

