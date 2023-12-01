News & Insights

Peru annual inflation eases to lowest since June 2021 as recession lingers

Credit: REUTERS/MARIANA BAZO

December 01, 2023 — 11:17 am EST

Dec 1 (Reuters) - Peru's annual inflation slowed to 3.64% in November, the lowest in more than two years as the country battles an economic recession, according to data published on Friday by national statistics agency INEI.

The rate brings Peru's inflation closer to the target range of 1% to 3% from the central bank, which began cutting interest rates in September.

In November, the monetary authority warned in its latest decision, in which it brought the rate down to 7.00%, may not be followed by successive reductions.

Meanwhile, Peru's consumer prices decreased for the second-consecutive month, falling 0.16% in November and beating a Reuters poll of analysts which had expected prices to rise 0.12%.

In the year through November, consumer prices have risen 2.82%, INEI said.

The November slowdown was off the back of a decrease in food prices, which has the most weight in factoring prices, while utilities auch as water, electricity, gas and fuel rose 1.24%.

Peru, the world's No. 2 copper producer, slid into a technical recession earlier this year on the adverse impacts of the weather phenomenon known as El Nino, lower private investment and lingering effects from social conflicts sparked late last year.

The government has since announced a slew of measures meant to kickstart the economy.

