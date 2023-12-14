News & Insights

US Markets

Peru again cuts interest rate as inflation eases

Credit: REUTERS/ALESSANDRO CINQUE

December 14, 2023 — 06:05 pm EST

Written by Kylie Madry for Reuters ->

Updates with additional information

Dec 14 (Reuters) - Peru's central bank on Thursday slashed its interest rate by 25 basis points to 6.75%, in line with expectations and as the speed of price increases in the Andean nation comes under control amid a recession.

The monetary authority signaled in a statement that the rate cut did not necessarily imply a consecutive easing cycle.

On Wednesday, central bank head Julio Velarde said that the inflation rate could come within the target range as soon as this month.

"If not in December, in the first quarter or in April next year," Velarde said.

(Reporting by Kylie Madry; Editing by Sarah Morland)

((Kylie.Madry@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.