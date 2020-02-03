Perth Mint's silver sales rise to a near 4-year high in January
Feb 3 (Reuters) - The Perth Mint's silver product sales in January surged to their highest in nearly four years, while gold sales dropped, the refiner said on Monday.
Sales of silver coins rose 6.5% in January month-on-month, and nearly 75% from the same period last year at 1,450,317 ounces - their highest since March 2016, the mint said in a blog post.
Meanwhile, sales of gold coins and minted bars in January dived 38.8% to 48,299 ounces month-on-month, but were up 54.9% from last year.
Strong demand from Germany boosted silver sales, Cameron Alexander, director of precious metals research with the GFMS team at Refinitiv said, adding that higher benchmark gold prices hindered gold sales.
Germany is one of the Perth Mint's largest overseas markets.
Benchmark spot gold prices XAU= soared to a near seven-year high of $1,610.90 per ounce in early January and rose 4.8% for the month, it biggest monthly gain since August. Silver prices XAG= gained 1.1% last month. GOL/
The Perth Mint refines more than 90% of newly mined gold in Australia, the world's second-largest gold producer after China.
Period
(year-month)
Gold (oz)
Silver (oz)
2020-Jan
48,299
1,450,317
2019-Dec
78,912
1,361,723
2019-Nov
54,261
1,027,695
2019-Oct
32,469
1,394,615
2019-Sept
46,837
1,350,038
2019-Aug
21,766
1,171,233
2019-July
21,518
987,040
2019-June
19,449
344,474
2019-May
10,790
681,582
2019-April
19,991
906,219
2019-March
32,757
935,819
2019-Feb
19,524
584,310
2019-Jan
31,189
828,854
2018-Dec
29,186
692,971
2018-Nov
64,308
876,446
2018-Oct
36,840
1,079,684
2018-Sept
62,552
1,305,600
2018-Aug
38,904
520,245
2018-July
29,921
486,821
2018-June
16,847
229,280
2018-May
14,800
557,120
2018-April
15,161
458,655
2018-March
29,883
975,921
2018-Feb
26,473
992,954
2018-Jan
37,174
1,067,361
2017-Dec
27,009
874,437
2017-Nov
23,901
544,436
2017-Oct
44,618
999,425
2017-Sept
46,415
697,849
2017-Aug
23,130
392,091
2017-July
23,675
1,167,963
2017-June
19,259
1,215,071
2017-May
29,679
826,656
2017-April
10,490
468,977
2017-March
22,232
716,283
2017-Feb
25,257
502,353
2017-Jan
72,745
1,230,867
2016-Dec
63,420
430,009
2016-Nov
54,747
984,622
2016-Oct
79,048
1,084,213
2016-Sept
58,811
1,031,858
2016-Aug
14,684
376,461
2016-July
16,870
693,447
2016-June
31,368
1,220,817
2016-May
21,035
974,865
2016-April
47,542
1,161,766
2016-March
47,948
1,756,238
2016-Feb
37,063
1,049,062
2016-Jan
47,759
1,473,408
(Reporting by K. Sathya Narayanan in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Louise Heavens)
