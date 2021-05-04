Perth Mint's silver sales rise in April on robust demand

May 4 (Reuters) - Perth Mint's silver sales rose in April on strong demand, while gold sales eased due to lower output, the refiner said in a blog post on Tuesday.

Sales of silver minted products in April climbed to 1,798,210 ounces, up 12.4% from the prior month, but down 15% from a year ago.

"Demand for Australian Kangaroo 1oz silver bullion coins continued to outpace manufacturing capacity," said Neil Vance, General Manager Minted Products.

Silver prices XAG= rose over 6% in April, it's best performance this year so far.

Sales of gold coins and minted bars eased to 101,379 ounces in April, down 22% month-on-month and about 16% from a year earlier.

"We also sold every Australian Kangaroo 1oz gold bullion coin we could make," Vance said, adding that the output was, however, lower due to the fact that some coin presses were required to fulfil orders for the pure platinum version of Kangaroo coin series.

Benchmark spot gold prices XAU= registered their first monthly gain this year in April, gaining 3.6%.

The Perth Mint, owned by the government of Western Australia, refines more than 90% of the newly mined gold in Australia, one of the world's top gold producers.

Period

(year-month)

Gold (oz)

Silver (oz)

2021-April

101,379

1,798,210

2021-March

130,000

1,600,000

2021-Feb

124,104

1,830,707

2021-Jan

76,103

1,162,884

2020-Dec

76,806

941,767

2020-Nov

84,158

1,119,269

2020-Oct

38,367

1,228,713

2020-Sept

62,637

1,677,383

2020-Aug

67,462

1,431,036

2020-July

56,104

1,567,900

2020-June

44,371

1,573,752

2020-May

63,393

997,171

2020-April

120,504

2,123,121

2020-March

93,775

1,736,409

2020-Feb

22,921

605,634

2020-Jan

48,299

1,450,317

2019-Dec

78,912

1,361,723

2019-Nov

54,261

1,027,695

2019-Oct

32,469

1,394,615

2019-Sept

46,837

1,350,038

2019-Aug

21,766

1,171,233

2019-July

21,518

987,040

2019-June

19,449

344,474

2019-May

10,790

681,582

2019-April

19,991

906,219

2019-March

32,757

935,819

2019-Feb

19,524

584,310

2019-Jan

31,189

828,854

2018-Dec

29,186

692,971

2018-Nov

64,308

876,446

2018-Oct

36,840

1,079,684

2018-Sept

62,552

1,305,600

2018-Aug

38,904

520,245

2018-July

29,921

486,821

2018-June

16,847

229,280

2018-May

14,800

557,120

2018-April

15,161

458,655

2018-March

29,883

975,921

2018-Feb

26,473

992,954

2018-Jan

37,174

1,067,361

2017-Dec

27,009

874,437

2017-Nov

23,901

544,436

2017-Oct

44,618

999,425

2017-Sept

46,415

697,849

2017-Aug

23,130

392,091

2017-July

23,675

1,167,963

2017-June

19,259

1,215,071

2017-May

29,679

826,656

2017-April

10,490

468,977

2017-March

22,232

716,283

2017-Feb

25,257

502,353

2017-Jan

72,745

1,230,867

(Reporting by Sumita Layek in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

