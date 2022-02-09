Perth Mint's silver and gold sales jump in January

Feb 9 (Reuters) - The Perth Mint's sales of gold products in January jumped about 22% on-month, while silver sales were the second highest on record, the refiner said in a blog post on Wednesday.

The refiner sold 2,387,165 ounces of silver in minted product form during January, up about 38% from the previous month and more than double the sales recorded in the same period last year.

Demand for Perth Mint silver bullion products was the second highest on record after sales of 3,349,557 ounces in September 2015, Neil Vance, general manager, Minted Products at the mint, said in the post.

The higher sales reflected a build-up of demand during the Christmas and New Year period at the end of 2021, he said.

Monthly sales of gold coins and minted bars rose to 66,709 ounces last month, but were down 12% from a year earlier.

Sales in January recovered from 54,861 ounces in the previous month, when they dropped to the lowest since August.

Demand in January was supported by the volatility seen in equity markets, which have started the year with a significant pullback, according to the manager of Listed Products and Investment Research at the mint, Jordan Eliseo.

However, a strong U.S. dollar, rising bond yields and the expectation of a faster pace of monetary policy tightening from the U.S. Federal Reserve acted as headwinds, Eliseo said.

Benchmark spot gold XAU= and silver XAG= prices had touched their highest in about two months late in January, before giving up some gains towards the end of the month. GOL/

The Perth Mint, owned by the government of Western Australia, is the world's largest producer of newly mined gold and highest volume refiner in Australasia, according to the refiner's website.

The intake each year equates to almost 75% of newly mined gold in Australia, one of the world's biggest gold producers.

Period

(year-month)

Gold (oz)

Silver (oz)

2022-Jan

66,709

2,387,165

2021-Dec

54,861

1,733,293

2021-Nov

115,872

1,530,598

2021-Oct

59,750

1,352,275

2021-Sept

98,753

1,789,926

2021-August

53,976

1,467,229

2021-July

70,658

1,302,723

2021-June

72,910

1,823,029

2021-May

91,146

1,700,807

2021-April

101,379

1,798,210

2021-March

130,000

1,600,000

2021-Feb

124,104

1,830,707

2021-Jan

76,103

1,162,884

2020-Dec

76,806

941,767

2020-Nov

84,158

1,119,269

2020-Oct

38,367

1,228,713

2020-Sept

62,637

1,677,383

2020-Aug

67,462

1,431,036

2020-July

56,104

1,567,900

2020-June

44,371

1,573,752

2020-May

63,393

997,171

2020-April

120,504

2,123,121

2020-March

93,775

1,736,409

2020-Feb

22,921

605,634

2020-Jan

48,299

1,450,317

2019-Dec

78,912

1,361,723

2019-Nov

54,261

1,027,695

2019-Oct

32,469

1,394,615

2019-Sept

46,837

1,350,038

2019-Aug

21,766

1,171,233

2019-July

21,518

987,040

2019-June

19,449

344,474

2019-May

10,790

681,582

2019-April

19,991

906,219

2019-March

32,757

935,819

2019-Feb

19,524

584,310

2019-Jan

31,189

828,854

2018-Dec

29,186

692,971

2018-Nov

64,308

876,446

2018-Oct

36,840

1,079,684

2018-Sept

62,552

1,305,600

2018-Aug

38,904

520,245

2018-July

29,921

486,821

2018-June

16,847

229,280

2018-May

14,800

557,120

2018-April

15,161

458,655

2018-March

29,883

975,921

2018-Feb

26,473

992,954

2018-Jan

37,174

1,067,361

2017-Dec

27,009

874,437

2017-Nov

23,901

544,436

2017-Oct

44,618

999,425

2017-Sept

46,415

697,849

2017-Aug

23,130

392,091

2017-July

23,675

1,167,963

2017-June

19,259

1,215,071

2017-May

29,679

826,656

2017-April

10,490

468,977

2017-March

22,232

716,283

2017-Feb

25,257

502,353

2017-Jan

72,745

1,230,867

(Reporting by Swati Verma in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

