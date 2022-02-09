Perth Mint's silver and gold sales jump in January

Feb 9 (Reuters) - The Perth Mint's sales of gold products in January jumped about 22% on-month, while silver sales were the second highest on record, the refiner said in a blog post on Wednesday.
The refiner sold 2,387,165 ounces of silver in minted product form during January, up about 38% from the previous month and more than double the sales recorded in the same period last year.
Demand for Perth Mint silver bullion products was the second highest on record after sales of 3,349,557 ounces in September 2015, Neil Vance, general manager, Minted Products at the mint, said in the post.
The higher sales reflected a build-up of demand during the Christmas and New Year period at the end of 2021, he said.
Monthly sales of gold coins and minted bars rose to 66,709 ounces last month, but were down 12% from a year earlier.
Sales in January recovered from 54,861 ounces in the previous month, when they dropped to the lowest since August.
Demand in January was supported by the volatility seen in equity markets, which have started the year with a significant pullback, according to the manager of Listed Products and Investment Research at the mint, Jordan Eliseo.
However, a strong U.S. dollar, rising bond yields and the expectation of a faster pace of monetary policy tightening from the U.S. Federal Reserve acted as headwinds, Eliseo said.
Benchmark spot gold XAU= and silver XAG= prices had touched their highest in about two months late in January, before giving up some gains towards the end of the month. GOL/
The Perth Mint, owned by the government of Western Australia, is the world's largest producer of newly mined gold and highest volume refiner in Australasia, according to the refiner's website.
The intake each year equates to almost 75% of newly mined gold in Australia, one of the world's biggest gold producers.
Period
(year-month)
Gold (oz)
Silver (oz)
2022-Jan
66,709
2,387,165
2021-Dec
54,861
1,733,293
2021-Nov
115,872
1,530,598
2021-Oct
59,750
1,352,275
2021-Sept
98,753
1,789,926
2021-August
53,976
1,467,229
2021-July
70,658
1,302,723
2021-June
72,910
1,823,029
2021-May
91,146
1,700,807
2021-April
101,379
1,798,210
2021-March
130,000
1,600,000
2021-Feb
124,104
1,830,707
2021-Jan
76,103
1,162,884
2020-Dec
76,806
941,767
2020-Nov
84,158
1,119,269
2020-Oct
38,367
1,228,713
2020-Sept
62,637
1,677,383
2020-Aug
67,462
1,431,036
2020-July
56,104
1,567,900
2020-June
44,371
1,573,752
2020-May
63,393
997,171
2020-April
120,504
2,123,121
2020-March
93,775
1,736,409
2020-Feb
22,921
605,634
2020-Jan
48,299
1,450,317
2019-Dec
78,912
1,361,723
2019-Nov
54,261
1,027,695
2019-Oct
32,469
1,394,615
2019-Sept
46,837
1,350,038
2019-Aug
21,766
1,171,233
2019-July
21,518
987,040
2019-June
19,449
344,474
2019-May
10,790
681,582
2019-April
19,991
906,219
2019-March
32,757
935,819
2019-Feb
19,524
584,310
2019-Jan
31,189
828,854
2018-Dec
29,186
692,971
2018-Nov
64,308
876,446
2018-Oct
36,840
1,079,684
2018-Sept
62,552
1,305,600
2018-Aug
38,904
520,245
2018-July
29,921
486,821
2018-June
16,847
229,280
2018-May
14,800
557,120
2018-April
15,161
458,655
2018-March
29,883
975,921
2018-Feb
26,473
992,954
2018-Jan
37,174
1,067,361
2017-Dec
27,009
874,437
2017-Nov
23,901
544,436
2017-Oct
44,618
999,425
2017-Sept
46,415
697,849
2017-Aug
23,130
392,091
2017-July
23,675
1,167,963
2017-June
19,259
1,215,071
2017-May
29,679
826,656
2017-April
10,490
468,977
2017-March
22,232
716,283
2017-Feb
25,257
502,353
2017-Jan
72,745
1,230,867
(Reporting by Swati Verma in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
((Swati.Verma@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780 , outside U.S. +9180 6182 2831/3590; Reuters Messaging: swati.verma.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
