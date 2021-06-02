Perth Mint's May gold sales slip to 4-month low as metal prices rise

June 2 (Reuters) - The Perth Mint's gold sales fell to a four-month low in May, the refiner said in a blog post on Wednesday, as an uptick in prices of the metal dented demand for minted products.

Sales of gold coins and minted bars fell to 91,146 ounces in May, down 10% month-on-month, but 44% higher than a year earlier.

"My assessment of the situation is that a lot of it probably has to do with a recent surge in prices," IG Market analyst Kyle Rodda said.

"After being relatively cheap for a little while, precious metals really bounced back last month, perhaps making the metals feel a little pricey for some buyers."

Benchmark spot gold prices XAU= registered their biggest monthly jump since July 2020 in May, rising 7.7%.

"Wholesale demand for gold coins and minted bars out of Germany started to ease from historical highs in the second half of the month," said Neil Vance, General Manager Minted Products at The Perth Mint, referring to the sales dip in May.

Sales of silver products in May also registered a 5.4% sequential decline to 1.7 million ounces, though it jumped nearly 71% from a year earlier.

"May was another extremely successful month for silver bullion coins - our capacity to produce again being challenged by the level of demand from key markets such as Germany and the United States," Vance said.

The Perth Mint, owned by the government of Western Australia, refines more than 90% of the newly mined gold in Australia, one of the world's biggest gold producers.

Period

(year-month)

Gold (oz)

Silver (oz)

2021-May

91,146

1,700,807

2021-April

101,379

1,798,210

2021-March

130,000

1,600,000

2021-Feb

124,104

1,830,707

2021-Jan

76,103

1,162,884

2020-Dec

76,806

941,767

2020-Nov

84,158

1,119,269

2020-Oct

38,367

1,228,713

2020-Sept

62,637

1,677,383

2020-Aug

67,462

1,431,036

2020-July

56,104

1,567,900

2020-June

44,371

1,573,752

2020-May

63,393

997,171

2020-April

120,504

2,123,121

2020-March

93,775

1,736,409

2020-Feb

22,921

605,634

2020-Jan

48,299

1,450,317

2019-Dec

78,912

1,361,723

2019-Nov

54,261

1,027,695

2019-Oct

32,469

1,394,615

2019-Sept

46,837

1,350,038

2019-Aug

21,766

1,171,233

2019-July

21,518

987,040

2019-June

19,449

344,474

2019-May

10,790

681,582

2019-April

19,991

906,219

2019-March

32,757

935,819

2019-Feb

19,524

584,310

2019-Jan

31,189

828,854

2018-Dec

29,186

692,971

2018-Nov

64,308

876,446

2018-Oct

36,840

1,079,684

2018-Sept

62,552

1,305,600

2018-Aug

38,904

520,245

2018-July

29,921

486,821

2018-June

16,847

229,280

2018-May

14,800

557,120

2018-April

15,161

458,655

2018-March

29,883

975,921

2018-Feb

26,473

992,954

2018-Jan

37,174

1,067,361

2017-Dec

27,009

874,437

2017-Nov

23,901

544,436

2017-Oct

44,618

999,425

2017-Sept

46,415

697,849

2017-Aug

23,130

392,091

2017-July

23,675

1,167,963

2017-June

19,259

1,215,071

2017-May

29,679

826,656

2017-April

10,490

468,977

2017-March

22,232

716,283

2017-Feb

25,257

502,353

2017-Jan

72,745

1,230,867

