Perth Mint's March gold and silver sales soar in safe-haven rush

Adds comments

April 1 (Reuters) - Sales of gold from Australia's Perth Mint soared to their highest in about seven years, the refiner said on Wednesday, as fears over the economic fallout from the cornavirus prompted investors to buy the precious metal as a hedge.

Sales of gold coins and minted bars in March more than quadrupled to 93,775 ounces, the highest since April 2013, gaining more than 309% month on month and more than 186% than the same period last year, the mint said in a blog post.

Sales of silver coins in March jumped about 187% from February and rose 85.5% from the same period last year, to 1,736,409 ounces, its highest since March 2016.

"People are worried their savings will be eroded as a consequence of what's looming as a global recession and by some of the policies fiscal and monetary authorities have implemented to support economies," said IG Markets analyst Kyle Rodda.

"People want a safe store of value and they think gold provides the best means of achieving that."

The surge comes as global lockdowns to combat the coronavirus outbreak continue to squeeze supply chains, with several large metal refiners already shut, driving concern over a potential market shortage amid the increased safe-haven demand.

"Further, with other asset classes facing serious challenges, investors are not only attracted to gold futures and exchange-traded funds, but also to coins," said Soni Kumari, commodity strategist at ANZ, adding that investors were also being drawn to silver because it is cheaper.

Physical gold dealers in Asia struggled to meet surging demand last week, especially in Singapore. GOL/AS

The Perth Mint refines more than 90% of newly mined gold in Australia, one of the world's top gold producers.

Period

(year-month)

Gold (oz)

Silver (oz)

2020-March

93,775

1,736,409

2020-Feb

22,921

605,634

2020-Jan

48,299

1,450,317

2019-Dec

78,912

1,361,723

2019-Nov

54,261

1,027,695

2019-Oct

32,469

1,394,615

2019-Sept

46,837

1,350,038

2019-Aug

21,766

1,171,233

2019-July

21,518

987,040

2019-June

19,449

344,474

2019-May

10,790

681,582

2019-April

19,991

906,219

2019-March

32,757

935,819

2019-Feb

19,524

584,310

2019-Jan

31,189

828,854

2018-Dec

29,186

692,971

2018-Nov

64,308

876,446

2018-Oct

36,840

1,079,684

2018-Sept

62,552

1,305,600

2018-Aug

38,904

520,245

2018-July

29,921

486,821

2018-June

16,847

229,280

2018-May

14,800

557,120

2018-April

15,161

458,655

2018-March

29,883

975,921

2018-Feb

26,473

992,954

2018-Jan

37,174

1,067,361

2017-Dec

27,009

874,437

2017-Nov

23,901

544,436

2017-Oct

44,618

999,425

2017-Sept

46,415

697,849

2017-Aug

23,130

392,091

2017-July

23,675

1,167,963

2017-June

19,259

1,215,071

2017-May

29,679

826,656

2017-April

10,490

468,977

2017-March

22,232

716,283

2017-Feb

25,257

502,353

2017-Jan

72,745

1,230,867

2016-Dec

63,420

430,009

2016-Nov

54,747

984,622

2016-Oct

79,048

1,084,213

2016-Sept

58,811

1,031,858

2016-Aug

14,684

376,461

2016-July

16,870

693,447

2016-June

31,368

1,220,817

2016-May

21,035

974,865

2016-April

47,542

1,161,766

2016-March

47,948

1,756,238

2016-Feb

37,063

1,049,062

2016-Jan

47,759

1,473,408

(Reporting by Shreyansi Singh in Bengaluru; Additional reporting by K. Sathya Narayanan in Bengaluru; Editing by Louise Heavens and David Goodman)

((Shreyansi.Singh@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8061823666/3590 (If within U.S. call +1 646 223 8780); Reuters Messaging: Shreyansi.Singh@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.