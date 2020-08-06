Perth Mint's July gold sales rise 26% m/m, silver falls

Aug 6 (Reuters) - The Perth Mint's sales of gold products jumped more than 26% in July from a month earlier, while silver sales edged lower, the refiner said in a blog post on Thursday.
Sales of gold coins and minted bars last month rose to 56,104 ounces, from 44,371 in June. The July numbers were about 160% higher than the same period last year.
Sales of silver coins in July dipped to 1,567,900 ounces from 1,573,752 ounces the month before, but were up 58.8% from last year.
Benchmark gold prices XAU= rose 10.9% in July, while silver XAG= soared 34.4% as investors sought a hedge against the economic fallout of the unabating COVID-19 pandemic. GOL/
The Perth Mint, owned by the government of Western Australia, refines more than 90% of newly mined gold in Australia, one of the world's top gold producers.
Period
(year-month)
Gold (oz)
Silver (oz)
2020-July
56,104
1,567,900
2020-June
44,371
1,573,752
2020-May
63,393
997,171
2020-April
120,504
2,123,121
2020-March
93,775
1,736,409
2020-Feb
22,921
605,634
2020-Jan
48,299
1,450,317
2019-Dec
78,912
1,361,723
2019-Nov
54,261
1,027,695
2019-Oct
32,469
1,394,615
2019-Sept
46,837
1,350,038
2019-Aug
21,766
1,171,233
2019-July
21,518
987,040
2019-June
19,449
344,474
2019-May
10,790
681,582
2019-April
19,991
906,219
2019-March
32,757
935,819
2019-Feb
19,524
584,310
2019-Jan
31,189
828,854
2018-Dec
29,186
692,971
2018-Nov
64,308
876,446
2018-Oct
36,840
1,079,684
2018-Sept
62,552
1,305,600
2018-Aug
38,904
520,245
2018-July
29,921
486,821
2018-June
16,847
229,280
2018-May
14,800
557,120
2018-April
15,161
458,655
2018-March
29,883
975,921
2018-Feb
26,473
992,954
2018-Jan
37,174
1,067,361
2017-Dec
27,009
874,437
2017-Nov
23,901
544,436
2017-Oct
44,618
999,425
2017-Sept
46,415
697,849
2017-Aug
23,130
392,091
2017-July
23,675
1,167,963
2017-June
19,259
1,215,071
2017-May
29,679
826,656
2017-April
10,490
468,977
2017-March
22,232
716,283
2017-Feb
25,257
502,353
2017-Jan
72,745
1,230,867
2016-Dec
63,420
430,009
2016-Nov
54,747
984,622
2016-Oct
79,048
1,084,213
2016-Sept
58,811
1,031,858
2016-Aug
14,684
376,461
2016-July
16,870
693,447
2016-June
31,368
1,220,817
2016-May
21,035
974,865
2016-April
47,542
1,161,766
2016-March
47,948
1,756,238
2016-Feb
37,063
1,049,062
2016-Jan
47,759
1,473,408
(Reporting by Anjishnu Mondal in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)
