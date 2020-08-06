Perth Mint's July gold sales rise 26% m/m, silver falls

Aug 6 (Reuters) - The Perth Mint's sales of gold products jumped more than 26% in July from a month earlier, while silver sales edged lower, the refiner said in a blog post on Thursday.

Sales of gold coins and minted bars last month rose to 56,104 ounces, from 44,371 in June. The July numbers were about 160% higher than the same period last year.

Sales of silver coins in July dipped to 1,567,900 ounces from 1,573,752 ounces the month before, but were up 58.8% from last year.

Benchmark gold prices XAU= rose 10.9% in July, while silver XAG= soared 34.4% as investors sought a hedge against the economic fallout of the unabating COVID-19 pandemic. GOL/

The Perth Mint, owned by the government of Western Australia, refines more than 90% of newly mined gold in Australia, one of the world's top gold producers.

Period

(year-month)

Gold (oz)

Silver (oz)

2020-July

56,104

1,567,900

2020-June

44,371

1,573,752

2020-May

63,393

997,171

2020-April

120,504

2,123,121

2020-March

93,775

1,736,409

2020-Feb

22,921

605,634

2020-Jan

48,299

1,450,317

2019-Dec

78,912

1,361,723

2019-Nov

54,261

1,027,695

2019-Oct

32,469

1,394,615

2019-Sept

46,837

1,350,038

2019-Aug

21,766

1,171,233

2019-July

21,518

987,040

2019-June

19,449

344,474

2019-May

10,790

681,582

2019-April

19,991

906,219

2019-March

32,757

935,819

2019-Feb

19,524

584,310

2019-Jan

31,189

828,854

2018-Dec

29,186

692,971

2018-Nov

64,308

876,446

2018-Oct

36,840

1,079,684

2018-Sept

62,552

1,305,600

2018-Aug

38,904

520,245

2018-July

29,921

486,821

2018-June

16,847

229,280

2018-May

14,800

557,120

2018-April

15,161

458,655

2018-March

29,883

975,921

2018-Feb

26,473

992,954

2018-Jan

37,174

1,067,361

2017-Dec

27,009

874,437

2017-Nov

23,901

544,436

2017-Oct

44,618

999,425

2017-Sept

46,415

697,849

2017-Aug

23,130

392,091

2017-July

23,675

1,167,963

2017-June

19,259

1,215,071

2017-May

29,679

826,656

2017-April

10,490

468,977

2017-March

22,232

716,283

2017-Feb

25,257

502,353

2017-Jan

72,745

1,230,867

2016-Dec

63,420

430,009

2016-Nov

54,747

984,622

2016-Oct

79,048

1,084,213

2016-Sept

58,811

1,031,858

2016-Aug

14,684

376,461

2016-July

16,870

693,447

2016-June

31,368

1,220,817

2016-May

21,035

974,865

2016-April

47,542

1,161,766

2016-March

47,948

1,756,238

2016-Feb

37,063

1,049,062

2016-Jan

47,759

1,473,408

(Reporting by Anjishnu Mondal in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

