Perth Mint's gold sales halve as safe-haven demand falters

By Brijesh Patel

June 8 (Reuters) - The Perth Mint's sales of gold and silver products tumbled in May from a month earlier, the refiner said on Monday, as hopes around quick global economic recovery dented safe-haven demand for precious metals.

"It would seem that investors are feeling a little less panicked than they were in March and parts of April. Sentiment has turned, and there's less of a desire for safe stores of value," said IG Markets analyst Kyle Rodda.

Sales of gold coins and minted bars last month fell by 47.4% to 63,393 ounces from 120,504 in April, when they reached the highest level since at least March 2012, the mint said in a blog post.

However, sales jumped nearly six-fold from a year earlier due to a recent surge in demand for the safe-haven metal, which has risen more than 11% so far this year.

Gold prices have slipped about 4% since hitting an over seven-year high in May as hopes for a quicker-than-expected economic recovery boosted riskier assets.

"We could just relate this to the kind of uncertainty we had seen in April and things have gradually started improving in May. The outperformance of risky assets have also weighed on investment appetite of gold" said ANZ commodity strategist Soni Kumari.

Sales of silver coins in May, meanwhile, dropped 53% to 997,171 ounces from 2,123,121 in the previous month, but were 46% higher than the same period last year.

Benchmark gold prices XAU= rose about 2.8% in May after a 6.9% surge in April. Silver XAG= jumped nearly 19%, registering its best month since January 2012. GOL/

The Perth Mint, owned by the government of Western Australia, refines more than 90% of newly mined gold in Australia, one of the world's top gold producers.

Period

(year-month)

Gold (oz)

Silver (oz)

2020-May

63,393

997,171

2020-April

120,504

2,123,121

2020-March

93,775

1,736,409

2020-Feb

22,921

605,634

2020-Jan

48,299

1,450,317

2019-Dec

78,912

1,361,723

2019-Nov

54,261

1,027,695

2019-Oct

32,469

1,394,615

2019-Sept

46,837

1,350,038

2019-Aug

21,766

1,171,233

2019-July

21,518

987,040

2019-June

19,449

344,474

2019-May

10,790

681,582

2019-April

19,991

906,219

2019-March

32,757

935,819

2019-Feb

19,524

584,310

2019-Jan

31,189

828,854

2018-Dec

29,186

692,971

2018-Nov

64,308

876,446

2018-Oct

36,840

1,079,684

2018-Sept

62,552

1,305,600

2018-Aug

38,904

520,245

2018-July

29,921

486,821

2018-June

16,847

229,280

2018-May

14,800

557,120

2018-April

15,161

458,655

2018-March

29,883

975,921

2018-Feb

26,473

992,954

2018-Jan

37,174

1,067,361

2017-Dec

27,009

874,437

2017-Nov

23,901

544,436

2017-Oct

44,618

999,425

2017-Sept

46,415

697,849

2017-Aug

23,130

392,091

2017-July

23,675

1,167,963

2017-June

19,259

1,215,071

2017-May

29,679

826,656

2017-April

10,490

468,977

2017-March

22,232

716,283

2017-Feb

25,257

502,353

2017-Jan

72,745

1,230,867

2016-Dec

63,420

430,009

2016-Nov

54,747

984,622

2016-Oct

79,048

1,084,213

2016-Sept

58,811

1,031,858

2016-Aug

14,684

376,461

2016-July

16,870

693,447

2016-June

31,368

1,220,817

2016-May

21,035

974,865

2016-April

47,542

1,161,766

2016-March

47,948

1,756,238

2016-Feb

37,063

1,049,062

2016-Jan

47,759

1,473,408

(Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Louise Heavens)

