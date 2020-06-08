Perth Mint's gold sales halve as safe-haven demand falters

By Brijesh Patel
June 8 (Reuters) - The Perth Mint's sales of gold and silver products tumbled in May from a month earlier, the refiner said on Monday, as hopes around quick global economic recovery dented safe-haven demand for precious metals.
"It would seem that investors are feeling a little less panicked than they were in March and parts of April. Sentiment has turned, and there's less of a desire for safe stores of value," said IG Markets analyst Kyle Rodda.
Sales of gold coins and minted bars last month fell by 47.4% to 63,393 ounces from 120,504 in April, when they reached the highest level since at least March 2012, the mint said in a blog post.
However, sales jumped nearly six-fold from a year earlier due to a recent surge in demand for the safe-haven metal, which has risen more than 11% so far this year.
Gold prices have slipped about 4% since hitting an over seven-year high in May as hopes for a quicker-than-expected economic recovery boosted riskier assets.
"We could just relate this to the kind of uncertainty we had seen in April and things have gradually started improving in May. The outperformance of risky assets have also weighed on investment appetite of gold" said ANZ commodity strategist Soni Kumari.
Sales of silver coins in May, meanwhile, dropped 53% to 997,171 ounces from 2,123,121 in the previous month, but were 46% higher than the same period last year.
Benchmark gold prices XAU= rose about 2.8% in May after a 6.9% surge in April. Silver XAG= jumped nearly 19%, registering its best month since January 2012. GOL/
The Perth Mint, owned by the government of Western Australia, refines more than 90% of newly mined gold in Australia, one of the world's top gold producers.
Period
(year-month)
Gold (oz)
Silver (oz)
2020-May
63,393
997,171
2020-April
120,504
2,123,121
2020-March
93,775
1,736,409
2020-Feb
22,921
605,634
2020-Jan
48,299
1,450,317
2019-Dec
78,912
1,361,723
2019-Nov
54,261
1,027,695
2019-Oct
32,469
1,394,615
2019-Sept
46,837
1,350,038
2019-Aug
21,766
1,171,233
2019-July
21,518
987,040
2019-June
19,449
344,474
2019-May
10,790
681,582
2019-April
19,991
906,219
2019-March
32,757
935,819
2019-Feb
19,524
584,310
2019-Jan
31,189
828,854
2018-Dec
29,186
692,971
2018-Nov
64,308
876,446
2018-Oct
36,840
1,079,684
2018-Sept
62,552
1,305,600
2018-Aug
38,904
520,245
2018-July
29,921
486,821
2018-June
16,847
229,280
2018-May
14,800
557,120
2018-April
15,161
458,655
2018-March
29,883
975,921
2018-Feb
26,473
992,954
2018-Jan
37,174
1,067,361
2017-Dec
27,009
874,437
2017-Nov
23,901
544,436
2017-Oct
44,618
999,425
2017-Sept
46,415
697,849
2017-Aug
23,130
392,091
2017-July
23,675
1,167,963
2017-June
19,259
1,215,071
2017-May
29,679
826,656
2017-April
10,490
468,977
2017-March
22,232
716,283
2017-Feb
25,257
502,353
2017-Jan
72,745
1,230,867
2016-Dec
63,420
430,009
2016-Nov
54,747
984,622
2016-Oct
79,048
1,084,213
2016-Sept
58,811
1,031,858
2016-Aug
14,684
376,461
2016-July
16,870
693,447
2016-June
31,368
1,220,817
2016-May
21,035
974,865
2016-April
47,542
1,161,766
2016-March
47,948
1,756,238
2016-Feb
37,063
1,049,062
2016-Jan
47,759
1,473,408
(Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Louise Heavens)
((Brijesh.Patel1@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S. +1 651 848 5832, Outside U.S. +91 8067493865; Reuters Messaging: Brijesh.Patel1.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.