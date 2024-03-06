Perth Mint's February gold sales rise nearly two-fold m/m

March 7 (Reuters) - Perth Mint's gold product sales in February surged nearly two-fold, driven by firm demand from retail investors, while silver sales hit their highest level since October, the refiner said on Thursday.
Monthly sales of gold coins and minted bars in February 2024 rose over 90% on a monthly basis to 47,086 ounces, their highest since Nov. 2023. However, it was down by nearly 10% compared to same period last year.
Sales of silver products last month stood at 1,006,852 ounces, up 30.9% on a monthly basis while 32.2% lower year-on-year.
"With retail investors taking advantage of the high gold price, our dealers are buying back plenty of stock," said Neil Vance, Perth Mint's General Manager of Minted Products.
The February release of a signature Australian Kangaroo coin series for 2024 helped physical sales move higher during the month, Vance added.
Spot gold XAU= was up 0.3% in February 2024 and hit a record high of $2,149.99 on Wednesday. Silver XAG= was down 1.1% last month. GOL/
The Perth Mint, owned by the government of Western Australia, is the world's largest producer of newly mined gold. It is also the biggest refiner by volume in Australasia, according to the company's website.
Its intake each year equates to almost 75% of newly mined gold in Australia, one of the world's biggest gold producers.
The following table details Perth Mint's monthly sales including coins and minted bars:
Period
(year-month)
Gold (oz)
Silver (oz)
2024-Feb
47,086
1,006,852
2024-Jan
24,651
769,326
2023-Dec
36,297
681,490
2023-Nov
53,520
672,623
2023-Oct
42,302
1,073,553
2023-Sept
36,530
1,116,779
2023-August
34,875
792,503
2023-July
44,009
863,485
2023-June
73,124
1,326,011
2023-May
72,889
1,881,001
2023-April
75,166
1,947,743
2023-March
80,541
1,823,096
2023-Feb
52,241
1,484,936
2023-Jan
64,395
1,233,344
2022-Dec
60,634
1,634,751
2022-Nov
114,304
1,315,293
2022-Oct
183,102
1,995,350
2022-Sept
88,554
2,579,941
2022-Aug
84,976
1,655,334
2022-July
79,305
2,465,513
2022-June
65,281
1,523,765
2022-May
98,515
2,217,582
2022-April
80,941
2,119,491
2022-March
121,997
1,649,634
2022-Feb
72,651
1,632,323
2022-Jan
66,709
2,387,165
2021-Dec
54,861
1,733,293
2021-Nov
115,872
1,530,598
2021-Oct
59,750
1,352,275
2021-Sept
98,753
1,789,926
2021-August
53,976
1,467,229
2021-July
70,658
1,302,723
2021-June
72,910
1,823,029
2021-May
91,146
1,700,807
2021-April
101,379
1,798,210
2021-March
130,000
1,600,000
2021-Feb
124,104
1,830,707
2021-Jan
76,103
1,162,884
2020-Dec
76,806
941,767
2020-Nov
84,158
1,119,269
2020-Oct
38,367
1,228,713
2020-Sept
62,637
1,677,383
2020-Aug
67,462
1,431,036
2020-July
56,104
1,567,900
2020-June
44,371
1,573,752
2020-May
63,393
997,171
2020-April
120,504
2,123,121
2020-March
93,775
1,736,409
2020-Feb
22,921
605,634
2020-Jan
48,299
1,450,317
2019-Dec
78,912
1,361,723
2019-Nov
54,261
1,027,695
2019-Oct
32,469
1,394,615
2019-Sept
46,837
1,350,038
2019-Aug
21,766
1,171,233
2019-July
21,518
987,040
2019-June
19,449
344,474
2019-May
10,790
681,582
2019-April
19,991
906,219
2019-March
32,757
935,819
2019-Feb
19,524
584,310
2019-Jan
31,189
828,854
2018-Dec
29,186
692,971
2018-Nov
64,308
876,446
2018-Oct
36,840
1,079,684
2018-Sept
62,552
1,305,600
2018-Aug
38,904
520,245
2018-July
29,921
486,821
2018-June
16,847
229,280
2018-May
14,800
557,120
2018-April
15,161
458,655
2018-March
29,883
975,921
2018-Feb
26,473
992,954
2018-Jan
37,174
1,067,361
2017-Dec
27,009
874,437
2017-Nov
23,901
544,436
2017-Oct
44,618
999,425
2017-Sept
46,415
697,849
2017-Aug
23,130
392,091
2017-July
23,675
1,167,963
2017-June
19,259
1,215,071
2017-May
29,679
826,656
2017-April
10,490
468,977
2017-March
22,232
716,283
2017-Feb
25,257
502,353
2017-Jan
72,745
1,230,867
(Reporting by Daksh Grover in Bengaluru Editing by Nick Zieminski)
