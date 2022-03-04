Perth Mint's Feb gold sales at 3-month high on Russia-Ukraine conflict

March 4 (Reuters) - The Perth Mint's sales of gold products in February rose 8.9% to their highest in three months as sales got a boost from the ongoing Russia-Ukraine crisis, while silver sales fell about 32% on the month, the refiner said in a blog post on Friday.

"As many people would expect in the current crisis situation, interest in physical gold is also strengthening and this is reflected in rebounding sales of The Perth Mint's leading gold coins and minted bars," Neil Vance, general manager, Minted Products at the mint, said in the post.

Monthly sales of gold coins and minted bars rose to 72,651 ounces in February, the highest since November last year, but still down 41% from a year earlier.

Meanwhile, sales of silver products dropped to 1,632,323 ounces in February, falling nearly 11% from the same month in 2021.

Benchmark spot gold XAU= prices jumped about 6.2% last month in its biggest monthly gain since May, while silver XAG= registered its best monthly rise since December 2020 after Russia's invasion of Ukraine spurred demand for safe havens. GOL/

The Perth Mint, owned by the government of Western Australia, is the world's largest producer of newly mined gold and highest volume refiner in Australasia, according to the refiner's website.

The intake each year equates to almost 75% of newly mined gold in Australia, one of the world's biggest gold producers.

Period

(year-month)

Gold (oz)

Silver (oz)

2022-Feb

72,651

1,632,323

2022-Jan

66,709

2,387,165

2021-Dec

54,861

1,733,293

2021-Nov

115,872

1,530,598

2021-Oct

59,750

1,352,275

2021-Sept

98,753

1,789,926

2021-August

53,976

1,467,229

2021-July

70,658

1,302,723

2021-June

72,910

1,823,029

2021-May

91,146

1,700,807

2021-April

101,379

1,798,210

2021-March

130,000

1,600,000

2021-Feb

124,104

1,830,707

2021-Jan

76,103

1,162,884

2020-Dec

76,806

941,767

2020-Nov

84,158

1,119,269

2020-Oct

38,367

1,228,713

2020-Sept

62,637

1,677,383

2020-Aug

67,462

1,431,036

2020-July

56,104

1,567,900

2020-June

44,371

1,573,752

2020-May

63,393

997,171

2020-April

120,504

2,123,121

2020-March

93,775

1,736,409

2020-Feb

22,921

605,634

2020-Jan

48,299

1,450,317

2019-Dec

78,912

1,361,723

2019-Nov

54,261

1,027,695

2019-Oct

32,469

1,394,615

2019-Sept

46,837

1,350,038

2019-Aug

21,766

1,171,233

2019-July

21,518

987,040

2019-June

19,449

344,474

2019-May

10,790

681,582

2019-April

19,991

906,219

2019-March

32,757

935,819

2019-Feb

19,524

584,310

2019-Jan

31,189

828,854

2018-Dec

29,186

692,971

2018-Nov

64,308

876,446

2018-Oct

36,840

1,079,684

2018-Sept

62,552

1,305,600

2018-Aug

38,904

520,245

2018-July

29,921

486,821

2018-June

16,847

229,280

2018-May

14,800

557,120

2018-April

15,161

458,655

2018-March

29,883

975,921

2018-Feb

26,473

992,954

2018-Jan

37,174

1,067,361

2017-Dec

27,009

874,437

2017-Nov

23,901

544,436

2017-Oct

44,618

999,425

2017-Sept

46,415

697,849

2017-Aug

23,130

392,091

2017-July

23,675

1,167,963

2017-June

19,259

1,215,071

2017-May

29,679

826,656

2017-April

10,490

468,977

2017-March

22,232

716,283

2017-Feb

25,257

502,353

2017-Jan

72,745

1,230,867

