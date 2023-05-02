Perth Mint's April gold sales slip m/m, silver hits 6-month high

May 3 (Reuters) - Perth Mint's gold product sales in April fell more than 6% from the previous month, while those of silver rose to their highest since October last year, the refiner said in a blog post on Wednesday.

Monthly sales of gold coins and minted bars were down 6.7% to 75,166 ounces last month, from 80,541 in March.

Silver sales, on the other hand, rose 6.8% on a monthly basis to 1,947,743 ounces.

Benchmark spot gold prices XAU= rose more than 1% in April, helped by economic jitters and lingering concerns over the U.S. banking turmoil which kept safe-haven bullion in bid. Spot silver XAG= prices also gained in April.

"Overall sales of gold minted products declined slightly, but the silver lining was additional capacity to make silver coins in the light of booming demand," Neil Vance, general manager for minted products said.

Wholesale customers in the U.S. remained particularly active with investor demand for gold minted products fuelled by banking issues, he added.

The Perth Mint, owned by the government of Western Australia, is the world's largest producer of newly-mined gold. Its website claims that it is the biggest refiner by volume in Australasia.

The intake each year equates to almost 75% of newly mined gold in Australia, one of the world's biggest gold producers.

The following table details Perth Mint's monthly sales including coins and minted bars:

Period

(year-month)

Gold (oz)

Silver (oz)

2023-April

75,166

1,947,743

2023-March

80,541

1,823,096

2023-Feb

52,241

1,484,936

2023-Jan

64,395

1,233,344

2022-Dec

60,634

1,634,751

2022-Nov

114,304

1,315,293

2022-Oct

183,102

1,995,350

2022-Sept

88,554

2,579,941

2022-Aug

84,976

1,655,334

2022-July

79,305

2,465,513

2022-June

65,281

1,523,765

2022-May

98,515

2,217,582

2022-April

80,941

2,119,491

2022-March

121,997

1,649,634

2022-Feb

72,651

1,632,323

2022-Jan

66,709

2,387,165

2021-Dec

54,861

1,733,293

2021-Nov

115,872

1,530,598

2021-Oct

59,750

1,352,275

2021-Sept

98,753

1,789,926

2021-August

53,976

1,467,229

2021-July

70,658

1,302,723

2021-June

72,910

1,823,029

2021-May

91,146

1,700,807

2021-April

101,379

1,798,210

2021-March

130,000

1,600,000

2021-Feb

124,104

1,830,707

2021-Jan

76,103

1,162,884

2020-Dec

76,806

941,767

2020-Nov

84,158

1,119,269

2020-Oct

38,367

1,228,713

2020-Sept

62,637

1,677,383

2020-Aug

67,462

1,431,036

2020-July

56,104

1,567,900

2020-June

44,371

1,573,752

2020-May

63,393

997,171

2020-April

120,504

2,123,121

2020-March

93,775

1,736,409

2020-Feb

22,921

605,634

2020-Jan

48,299

1,450,317

2019-Dec

78,912

1,361,723

2019-Nov

54,261

1,027,695

2019-Oct

32,469

1,394,615

2019-Sept

46,837

1,350,038

2019-Aug

21,766

1,171,233

2019-July

21,518

987,040

2019-June

19,449

344,474

2019-May

10,790

681,582

2019-April

19,991

906,219

2019-March

32,757

935,819

2019-Feb

19,524

584,310

2019-Jan

31,189

828,854

2018-Dec

29,186

692,971

2018-Nov

64,308

876,446

2018-Oct

36,840

1,079,684

2018-Sept

62,552

1,305,600

2018-Aug

38,904

520,245

2018-July

29,921

486,821

2018-June

16,847

229,280

2018-May

14,800

557,120

2018-April

15,161

458,655

2018-March

29,883

975,921

2018-Feb

26,473

992,954

2018-Jan

37,174

1,067,361

2017-Dec

27,009

874,437

2017-Nov

23,901

544,436

2017-Oct

44,618

999,425

2017-Sept

46,415

697,849

2017-Aug

23,130

392,091

2017-July

23,675

1,167,963

2017-June

19,259

1,215,071

2017-May

29,679

826,656

2017-April

10,490

468,977

2017-March

22,232

716,283

2017-Feb

25,257

502,353

2017-Jan

72,745

1,230,867

(Reporting by Kavya Guduru in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh Venkateshwaran)

