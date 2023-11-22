Perth Mint undertakes to comply with anti money-laundering laws

Nov 23 (Reuters) - Australia's Perth Mint said on Wednesday it had entered an enforceable undertaking with the Australian financial intelligence agency AUSTRAC to fully adhere to anti-money laundering laws after an external audit found compliance issues.

The world's biggest producer of newly mined gold said it will conclude its anti-money laundering remediation programme, which started in March 2021, by April 30, 2025, adding that no fine had been imposed as part of the undertaking.

(Reporting by Deep Vakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

