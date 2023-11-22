News & Insights

Perth Mint undertakes to comply with anti money-laundering laws

Credit: REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

November 22, 2023 — 07:04 pm EST

Written by Deep Vakil for Reuters ->

Nov 23 (Reuters) - Australia's Perth Mint said on Wednesday it had entered an enforceable undertaking with the Australian financial intelligence agency AUSTRAC to fully adhere to anti-money laundering laws after an external audit found compliance issues.

The world's biggest producer of newly mined gold said it will conclude its anti-money laundering remediation programme, which started in March 2021, by April 30, 2025, adding that no fine had been imposed as part of the undertaking.

