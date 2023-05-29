Perth Mint CEO Jason Waters to step down amid ownership review

May 30 (Reuters) - Perth Mint CEO Jason Waters will step down from his position after more than a year of service, state government-owned Gold Corporation, which operates the Australian refiner, said in a statement on Tuesday.

The announcement came after Western Australia state last month said it would launch a review of its ownership of The Perth Mint, as the company battles allegations it sold diluted gold to China from 2018 to 2021.

Waters, who joined the company in April 2022, will take up a senior executive opportunity in the private sector after his exit, it said.

Gold Corporation Chairman Sam Walsh said that Waters had presided over significant and positive change across the organisation.

That included the launch of a substantial, fully-funded remediation programme to address historical shortcomings and non-compliance issues, Walsh added in the statement, which did not provide further details.

Waters will continue to lead The Perth Mint while he works out his notice period, and the process to recruit a successor will commence immediately, the company said.

(Reporting by Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Jamie Freed)

