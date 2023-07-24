Pertamina, Petronas sign deal with Shell for Indonesia's Masela gas block stake

JAKARTA, July 25 (Reuters) - Indonesia's Pertamina and Malaysia's Petronas signed an agreement with Shell SHEL.L on Tuesday to buy its 35% stake in Indonesia's giant gas project Masela.

A Pertamina unit will take 20% of the stake and a unit of Petronas will take 15% in the project. The agreement was signed at the annual Indonesia Petroleum Association conference.

(Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy, Bernadette Christina Munthe; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

((Fransiska.Nangoy@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.