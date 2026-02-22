Markets
HAL

Pertamina, Halliburton Sign MOU To Advance Well Construction And Stimulation Tech In Indonesia

February 22, 2026 — 07:42 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - PT Pertamina (Persero), Indonesia's state-owned integrated energy company, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Halliburton (HAL) to accelerate the deployment of advanced well construction and stimulation technologies across the country.

Under the agreement, Pertamina and Halliburton will evaluate opportunities for multi-stage hydraulic fracturing, acid stimulation, and advanced cementing services. The collaboration also explores the potential application of closed-loop automation and artificial intelligence to enhance drilling and fracturing performance in selected onshore fields.

The MOU expands Halliburton's unconventional completions footprint in Indonesia and highlights the company's collaborative approach to maximizing asset value. It underscores both parties' commitment to leveraging innovation and technology to strengthen Indonesia's energy sector.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

HAL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.