BioTech
CATX

Perspective Wins EU Orphan Drug Status For Lead-212 VMT-alpha-NET In Gastroenteropancreatic Tumors

July 28, 2026 — 11:42 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (CATX), a radiopharmaceutical company developing targeted cancer therapies, on Tuesday announced that the European Commission has granted orphan medicinal product designation to Lead-212 VMT-alpha-NET for the treatment of gastroenteropancreatic neuroendocrine tumors or GEP-NET's.

Gastroenteropancreatic neuroendocrine tumors are rare cancers that arise from neuroendocrine cells in the gastrointestinal tract and pancreas. The disease is often diagnosed at an advanced stage due to nonspecific symptoms, and treatment options for patients with unresectable or metastatic disease remain limited.

The designation follows a positive opinion from the European Medicines Agency's Committee for Orphan Medicinal Products (COMP).

According to the company, the orphan designation may provide development and commercial incentives, including protocol assistance, fee reductions, and up to 10 years of market exclusivity if the therapy receives marketing approval in the European Union.

Lead-212 VMT-alpha-NET is a clinical-stage radiopharmaceutical therapy targeting somatostatin receptor subtype 2 or SSTR2, which is highly expressed in certain neuroendocrine tumors. It is designed to deliver the alpha-emitting radioisotope lead-212 directly to SSTR2-expressing tumor cells.

The FDA has granted Fast Track Designation to Lead-212 VMT-alpha-NET for treating patients with SSTR2-positive unresectable or metastatic neuroendocrine tumors.

The therapy is being evaluated in an ongoing Phase 1/2a dose-escalation and expansion trial in patients with unresectable or metastatic SSTR2-positive NETs who have not previously received peptide receptor radionuclide therapy or PRRT.

CATX is trading at $2.82, up 0.18%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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