News & Insights

Stocks
CATX

Perspective Therapeutics selloff a buying opportunity, says JonesResearch

November 22, 2024 — 06:00 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

JonesResearch analyst Justin Walsh views the selloff in shares Perspective Therapeutics (CATX) yesterday after the company reported initial results from its ongoing Phase I/IIa trial of Pb-212-VMT-alpha-NET for the treatment of unresectable or metastatic somatostatin receptor type 2 neuroendocrine tumors who have not received prior radiopharmaceutical therapies as a buying opportunity. The significant negative stock reaction was in response to perceptions that the efficacy fell short of the high expectations that were established with the asset’s performance in the investigator initiated trial in India, the analyst tells investors in a research note. However, Jones sees the results as too immature to appropriately evaluate or compare on efficacy and does not view the readout negatively. It keeps a Buy rating on Perspective with a $21 price target

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on CATX:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CATX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.