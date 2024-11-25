Perspective Therapeutics price target lowered to $16 from $25 at RBC Capital

RBC Capital lowered the firm’s price target on Perspective Therapeutics (CATX) to $16 from $25 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. Initial data from Cohort 1 and Cohort 2 of VMT-a-NET’s phase I/IIa study highlights encouraging signals, but also a need for patience for dose optimization, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm sees a path to potential commerciality from Perspective’s lead-specific chelator across its pipeline and platform.
