Perspective Therapeutics presents updates at 37th Annual Congress of EANM

Perspective Therapeutics (CATX) announced six updates on the Company’s radiopharmaceutical programs being presented at the 37th Annual Congress of the European Association of Nuclear Medicine, EANM, held in Hamburg, Germany, from October 19-23, 2024. “The preclinical studies and first-in-human imaging data presented with (212Pb)Pb-PSV359, our novel cyclic peptide targeting fibroblast activation protein-alpha, are very encouraging and validate the potential of this radiopharmaceutical in treating a variety of epithelial-derived cancers,” said Thijs Spoor, Perspective’s CEO. “We also note the valuable contributions from our scientists, collaborators and independent investigators to advancing the development of our potential new medicines, including updated safety and efficacy observations of (212Pb)Pb-VMT-alpha-NET.”

