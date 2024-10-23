News & Insights

Stocks
CATX

Perspective Therapeutics presents updates at 37th Annual Congress of EANM

October 23, 2024 — 07:26 am EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Perspective Therapeutics (CATX) announced six updates on the Company’s radiopharmaceutical programs being presented at the 37th Annual Congress of the European Association of Nuclear Medicine, EANM, held in Hamburg, Germany, from October 19-23, 2024. “The preclinical studies and first-in-human imaging data presented with (212Pb)Pb-PSV359, our novel cyclic peptide targeting fibroblast activation protein-alpha, are very encouraging and validate the potential of this radiopharmaceutical in treating a variety of epithelial-derived cancers,” said Thijs Spoor, Perspective’s CEO. “We also note the valuable contributions from our scientists, collaborators and independent investigators to advancing the development of our potential new medicines, including updated safety and efficacy observations of (212Pb)Pb-VMT-alpha-NET.”

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on CATX:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CATX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.