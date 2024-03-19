News & Insights

Perspective Therapeutics Inks Clinical Trial Collaboration Agreement With Bristol Myers

March 19, 2024 — 08:08 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Radiopharmaceutical company Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (CATX) announced Tuesday a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Bristol Myers Squibb Co. (BMY) to evaluate the safety and tolerability of Perspective's targeted alpha-particle therapy [212Pb]VMT01 in combination with Bristol Myers Squibb's nivolumab in patients with histologically confirmed melanoma and positive melanocortin 1 receptor (MC1R) imaging scans.

This combination study is an amendment to the Company's ongoing Phase1/2a study of [212Pb]VMT01 in patients with metastatic melanoma. The study has completed enrollment in the first cohort and has commenced dosing in the second cohort.

Under the terms of the collaboration, Perspective will sponsor and fund the combination study and Bristol Myers Squibb will provide nivolumab for use in the study.

