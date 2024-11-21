Perspective Therapeutics Inc trading halted, volatility trading pause

09:43 EST Perspective Therapeutics (CATX) Inc trading halted, volatility trading pause
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on CATX:
- Perspective Therapeutics to pursue dose escalation in Phase 1/2a clinical trial
- Perspective Therapeutics Reports Strong Cash Position and Clinical Advances
- Is CATX a Buy, Before Earnings?
- Perspective Therapeutics management to meet virtually with Cantor Fitzgerald
- Verizon downgraded, Canadian Pacific upgraded: Wall Street’s top analyst calls
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.