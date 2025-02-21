Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. to Report Full Year 2024 Financial Results and Business Update on March 26, 2025

Perspective Therapeutics will report its 2024 financial results and business update on March 26, 2025.

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc., a company focused on developing radiopharmaceuticals for cancer treatment, has announced that it will release its full-year 2024 financial results and a business update on March 26, 2025, after market close. The press release will be accessible on the Company's website. Perspective utilizes a proprietary technology featuring the alpha-emitting isotope 212Pb for targeted cancer cell treatment, alongside complementary imaging diagnostics to personalize therapies. Their ongoing clinical trials include treatments for metastatic melanoma and neuroendocrine tumors. The company is also expanding its network of facilities to produce ready-to-use products for clinical and commercial applications. For additional details, interested parties can visit their website.

Perspective Therapeutics is scheduled to report its full year 2024 financial results and provide a business update, indicating transparency and potential for positive financial performance.

The company's proprietary technology using the alpha-emitting isotope 212Pb for targeted radiation therapy highlights its innovative approach in cancer treatment, which may attract investor interest.

The ongoing Phase 1/2a trials for its melanoma and neuroendocrine tumor programs signify progress in drug development, potentially leading to significant advancements in cancer treatment.

The expansion of the regional network of drug product finishing facilities suggests a commitment to scaling operations and enhancing its capability to deliver patient-ready products, which is crucial for future growth.

The press release announces a future date for the release of financial results and business updates, which may indicate a lack of confidence in current performance or financial stability.

There is no mention of any positive financial metrics or advancements in clinical trials, which could signal stagnation in the company's growth or progress.

The timeline for the upcoming results could leave investors concerned about the company's current standing leading up to March 26, 2025.

When will Perspective Therapeutics report its 2024 financial results?

Perspective Therapeutics will report its full year 2024 financial results on Wednesday, March 26, 2025, after the market closes.

Where can I find the press release for the financial results?

The press release will be available in the newsroom section of the Company's website at https://perspectivetherapeutics.com/newsroom/press-releases.

What is unique about Perspective Therapeutics' approach to cancer treatment?

The Company uses a "theranostic" approach, combining therapy and diagnostics to personalize treatment and improve patient outcomes.

What cancers is Perspective Therapeutics currently targeting?

The Company is targeting metastatic melanoma and neuroendocrine tumors through its VMT01 and VMT-α-NET programs.

What technology does Perspective Therapeutics use in its treatments?

Perspective Therapeutics utilizes the alpha-emitting isotope 212Pb for targeted radiation delivery specifically to cancer cells.

Full Release





SEATTLE, Feb. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





Perspective Therapeutics, Inc.



(“Perspective” or the “Company”) (NYSE AMERICAN: CATX), a radiopharmaceutical development company that is pioneering advanced treatment applications for cancers throughout the body, today announced that it will report its full year 2024 financial results and provide a business update on Wednesday, March 26, 2025 after the market closes. The press release will be available in the newsroom section of the Company's website at



https://perspectivetherapeutics.com/newsroom/press-releases



.







About Perspective Therapeutics, Inc.







Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. is a radiopharmaceutical development company that is pioneering advanced treatment applications for cancers throughout the body. The Company has proprietary technology that utilizes the alpha-emitting isotope



212



Pb to deliver powerful radiation specifically to cancer cells via specialized targeting moieties. The Company is also developing complementary imaging diagnostics that incorporate the same targeting moieties, which provides the opportunity to personalize treatment and optimize patient outcomes. This "theranostic" approach enables the ability to see the specific tumor and then treat it to potentially improve efficacy and minimize toxicity.





The Company's melanoma (VMT01) and neuroendocrine tumor (VMT-α-NET) programs are in Phase 1/2a imaging and therapy trials in the U.S. for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and neuroendocrine tumors, respectively. The Company is growing its regional network of drug product finishing facilities, enabled by its proprietary



212



Pb generator, to deliver patient-ready products for clinical trials and commercial operations.





For more information, please visit the Company's website at



www.perspectivetherapeutics.com



.







Media and Investor Relations Contacts:









Perspective Therapeutics IR:







Annie J. Cheng, CFA







ir@perspectivetherapeutics.com









Russo Partners, LLC







Nic Johnson







PerspectiveIR@russopr.com





