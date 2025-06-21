Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. to Present Key Research Findings at SNMMI 2025 Annual Meeting

Perspective Therapeutics announced two presentations at the SNMMI 2025 Annual Meeting on their cancer treatment advancements.

Quiver AI Summary

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. announced two presentations showcasing their advancements in cancer treatments at the Society of Nuclear Medicine and Molecular Imaging (SNMMI) 2025 Annual Meeting in New Orleans. The first presentation by Stephen Graves focuses on the dosimetry of [212Pb]VMT-α-NET in patients with advanced SSTR2-positive tumors, indicating its feasibility as an imaging surrogate for clinical trials and emphasizing the safety of the treatment. The second presentation by Lianbo Zhou details the preclinical evaluation and initial human case of [68Ga]Ga-PSV377, a radiopharmaceutical targeting fibroblast activation protein for PET imaging, showing promising results in tumor retention. Perspective is advancing its proprietary technologies using the alpha-emitting isotope 212Pb for targeted cancer therapy and imaging to personalize treatment and improve patient outcomes.

Potential Positives

Presentation of key research findings at the Society of Nuclear Medicine and Molecular Imaging 2025 Annual Meeting highlights the company's advanced treatment options and commitment to innovation in oncology.

Data from clinical trials, indicating the safety and tolerability of [212Pb]VMT-α-NET among treated patients, strengthens the company's position in the radiopharmaceutical market.

Development of [68Ga]Ga-PSV377 shows promising results in targeting multiple cancers, potentially expanding Perspective Therapeutics' product offerings and applications in oncology.

Potential Negatives

Presentation primarily focused on dosimetry and early clinical data may indicate a lack of concrete results on efficacy that investors typically look for in progress updates.

Dependence on ongoing trials and the need for additional observations could signal that the company is still at an early stage in its development pipeline, potentially leading to increased scrutiny on the trial outcomes.

Forward-looking statements include various risks and uncertainties which may indicate operational and developmental challenges ahead, causing potential investor concern.

FAQ

What is Perspective Therapeutics presenting at the SNMMI 2025 Annual Meeting?

Perspective Therapeutics is presenting two studies on [212Pb]VMT-α-NET and [68Ga]Ga-PSV377 at the event.

When is the SNMMI 2025 Annual Meeting taking place?

The SNMMI 2025 Annual Meeting is scheduled for June 21-24, 2025, in New Orleans, Louisiana.

What types of tumors are targeted by [212Pb]VMT-α-NET?

[212Pb]VMT-α-NET targets SSTR2-positive neuroendocrine tumors in patients who have not received prior radiopharmaceutical therapy.

What is the significance of [68Ga]Ga-PSV377 in cancer imaging?

[68Ga]Ga-PSV377 is a novel radiopeptide for PET imaging of multiple cancers, showing potential for high tumor retention.

How does Perspective Therapeutics' technology personalize cancer treatment?

The company's "theranostic" approach combines imaging diagnostics and targeted therapies to optimize individual patient outcomes.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Full Release



SEATTLE, June 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Perspective Therapeutics, Inc.



(“Perspective” or the “Company”) (NYSE AMERICAN: CATX), a radiopharmaceutical company pioneering advanced treatments for cancers throughout the body, announced two presentations on its assets being delivered at the Society of Nuclear Medicine and Molecular Imaging (SNMMI) 2025 Annual Meeting taking place June 21-24, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana.











Lead author









Abstract Title









Presentation Details











Stephen Graves





[



212



Pb]Pb-VMT-α-NET dosimetry in patients with advanced SSTR2-positive tumors in the VMT-α-NET-T101 trial







Abstract Number



:



251949









Session Type:



Poster & Oral







Poster Session Date:



June 21, 2025







Oral session



: MTA07 Oncology: Clinical Diagnosis & Therapy Meet the Author Session, part 2







Oral Session Date



: June 23, 2025







Oral Session Time:



12:30 PM - 1:15 PM CDT









Lianbo Zhou





Preclinical evaluation and first-in-human case of [



68



Ga]Ga-PSV377, a novel cyclic radiopeptide targeting fibroblast activation protein, for positron emission tomography (PET) imaging of multiple cancers







Abstract Number



:



251863









Session Type:



Poster and Oral







Poster Session





Date:



June 21, 2025







Oral session



: MTA06 Oncology: Discovery & Translational Meet the Author Session







Oral Session Date



: June 23, 2025







Oral Session Time:



10:30 AM - 11:15 AM CDT















[







212







Pb]VMT-α-NET







This presentation reports on the dosimetry sub-study using [



203



Pb]VMT-α-NET as an imaging agent in the ongoing Phase 1/2a clinical trial of [



212



Pb]VMT-α-NET in patients with unresectable or metastatic somatostatin receptor 2 (SSTR2) positive neuroendocrine tumors (NETs) who have not received a prior radiopharmaceutical therapy (RPT).





The findings of the study suggest that:







[



212



Pb]VMT-α-NET dosimetry using [



203



Pb]VMT-α-NET as an imaging surrogate is feasible and should be considered as a valuable adjunct to this trial’s clinical data; and



[ Pb]VMT-α-NET dosimetry using [ Pb]VMT-α-NET as an imaging surrogate is feasible and should be considered as a valuable adjunct to this trial’s clinical data; and



In general, this dosimetric approach can be a useful, complementary tool in the clinical development of



212



Pb-based therapies delivered with Perspective’s proprietary chelator for



212



Pb and



203



Pb.







Safety data from the Company’s Phase 1/2a clinical trial of [



212



Pb]VMT-α-NET demonstrated that [



212



Pb]VMT-α-NET was well-tolerated among all patients treated, many with long-term follow-up. Therefore, according to the presentation, the reported estimated cumulative absorbed doses of radiation to organs of interest in this analysis likely represent tolerable levels for [



212



Pb]VMT-α-NET. Dose escalation and further clinical observations are needed to establish the appropriate threshold levels of cumulative absorbed doses and appropriate Relative Biological Effectiveness (RBE) factor of



212



Pb delivered with Perspective’s proprietary chelator.







[







68







Ga]PSV377







The presentation reports on the development and evaluation of a PET imaging agent [



68



Ga]PSV377, a



212



Pb radiopharmaceutical currently in a Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of tumors expressing fibroblast activation protein-α (FAP-α). According to the presentation, PSV377 exhibited strong affinity for hFAP, strong uptake and high tumor retention in a FAP-positive pre-clinical model (HT1080-hFAP). A first-in-human image in a patient with metastatic colorectal cancer showed higher uptake in tumor lesions as compared to



18



F-FDG.







About [







212







Pb]VMT-α-NET







Perspective designed [



212



Pb]VMT-α-NET to target and deliver



212



Pb to tumor sites expressing SSTR2. The Company is conducting a multi-center, open-label, dose-escalation, dose-expansion study (clinicaltrials.gov identifier



NCT05636618



) of [



212



Pb]VMT-α-NET in patients with unresectable or metastatic SSTR2-positive neuroendocrine tumors who have not received a prior RPT. Interim update with a data cut-off date of April 30, 2025 were reported in an oral presentation at the 2025 American Society of Clinical Oncology (



ASCO



) Annual Meeting in May 2025. Cohort 2 was reopened in August 2024. During 2H 2025, some of the 33 additional patients enrolled after the cohort reopened and through April 30, 2025 will have had the opportunity for at least 32 weeks of follow-up after their initial doses, sufficient time to receive at least one scan after their full treatment (up to four doses every eight weeks), if they receive all four doses of treatment per protocol.







About PSV359







PSV359 was designed to target and deliver



212



Pb to tumor sites expressing fibroblast activation protein-α, or FAP-α, associated with multiple highly prevalent solid tumors, with patients in need of additional treatment options. The targeting moiety may also be radiolabeled with



203



Pb or



68



Ga (known as PSV377) to detect FAP-α expression in individual patients. Preclinical imaging and therapy as well as human imaging results suggest Perspective's proprietary targeting ligand has improved levels of target engagement and uptake in tumors, as well as reduced retention in healthy tissues, which may result in a desirable therapeutic index. Perspective is conducting a multi-center, open-label, dose-finding and dose-expansion study (clinicaltrials.gov identifier



NCT06710756



) of [



212



Pb]PSV359 in patients with advanced solid tumors that express FAP-α as determined by imaging with [



203



Pb]PSV359, with first patient dosed in



April 2025



.







About Perspective Therapeutics, Inc.







Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. is a radiopharmaceutical development company that is pioneering advanced treatments for cancers throughout the body. The Company has proprietary technology that utilizes the alpha-emitting isotope



212



Pb to deliver powerful radiation specifically to cancer cells via specialized targeting moieties. The Company is also developing complementary imaging diagnostics that incorporate the same targeting moieties, which provides the opportunity to personalize treatment and optimize patient outcomes. This "theranostic" approach enables the ability to see the specific tumor and then treat it to potentially improve efficacy and minimize toxicity.





The Company's melanoma (VMT01), neuroendocrine tumor (VMT-α-NET) and solid tumor (PSV359) programs are in Phase 1/2a imaging and therapy trials in the U.S. The Company is growing its regional network of drug product candidate finishing facilities, enabled by its proprietary



212



Pb generator, to deliver patient-ready product candidates for clinical trials and commercial operations.





For more information, please visit the Company's website at



www.perspectivetherapeutics.com



.







Safe Harbor Statement







This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements in this press release that are not statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Words such as "may," "will," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "could," "intend," "target," "project," "estimate," "believe," "predict," "potential," or "continue" or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, though not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Forward-looking statements in this press release include statements concerning, among other things, the Company's ability to pioneer advanced treatments for cancers throughout the body; the Company's preclinical and clinical development plans and the expected timing thereof; the expected timing for availability and release of additional data from the Company’s clinical trials; the Company’s anticipated timing and expectations regarding regulatory communications, requests, interactions, submissions, alignment, and approvals; the Company’s belief that preclinical imaging and therapy as well as human imaging results suggest that PSV359 has improved levels of target engagement and uptake in tumors, as well as reduced tension in healthy issues; the ability of the Company's proprietary technology utilizing the alpha emitting isotope



212



Pb to deliver powerful radiation specifically to cancer cells via specialized targeting moieties; the Company's prediction that complementary imaging diagnostics that incorporate certain targeting moieties provide the opportunity to personalize treatment and optimize patient outcomes; the Company's belief that its "theranostic" approach enables the ability to see a specific tumor and then treat it to potentially improve efficacy and minimize toxicity; the Company's ability to grow its regional network of drug product finishing facilities, enabled by its proprietary



212



Pb generator, to deliver patient-ready products for clinical trials and commercial operations; and other statements that are not historical fact.





The Company may not actually achieve the plans, intentions, or expectations disclosed in the forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from the results described in or implied by the forward-looking statements. Certain factors that may cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements in this press release are described under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), in the Company's other filings with the SEC, and in the Company's future reports to be filed with the SEC and available at www.sec.gov. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of this date. Unless required to do so by law, we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.







Media and Investor Relations Contacts:









Perspective Therapeutics IR:







Annie J. Cheng, CFA







ir@perspectivetherapeutics.com









Russo Partners, LLC







Nic Johnson







PerspectiveIR@russopr.com





