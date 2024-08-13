Is Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (CATX) Outperforming Other Medical Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Medical stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Perspective Therapeutics (CATX) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Medical peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Perspective Therapeutics is a member of our Medical group, which includes 1019 different companies and currently sits at #3 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Perspective Therapeutics is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CATX's full-year earnings has moved 0.5% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, CATX has gained about 200.8% so far this year. At the same time, Medical stocks have gained an average of 6.7%. This means that Perspective Therapeutics is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Adma Biologics (ADMA) is another Medical stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 263.9%.

The consensus estimate for Adma Biologics' current year EPS has increased 16.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Perspective Therapeutics belongs to the Medical - Drugs industry, a group that includes 178 individual stocks and currently sits at #87 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 4.2% so far this year, so CATX is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Adma Biologics belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry. This 498-stock industry is currently ranked #71. The industry has moved -2.3% year to date.

Going forward, investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to Perspective Therapeutics and Adma Biologics as they could maintain their solid performance.

