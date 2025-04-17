Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. to Announce Q1 2025 Financial Results and Business Update on May 12, 2025

Perspective Therapeutics will release its Q1 2025 financial results and business update on May 12, 2025.

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. announced that it will release its first quarter financial results and provide a business update on May 12, 2025, after market close. The company is focused on developing advanced radiopharmaceutical treatments for various cancers using its proprietary alpha-emitting isotope, 212Pb, to target cancer cells effectively. In addition, it is advancing complementary imaging diagnostics to personalize treatments and enhance patient outcomes through a "theranostic" approach. The company's ongoing clinical trials include therapies for metastatic melanoma and neuroendocrine tumors. They are also expanding their network of drug product finishing facilities to support clinical and commercial operations. The press release contains forward-looking statements regarding the company’s future performance and outlook, which are subject to various risks and uncertainties.

Potential Positives

Company is poised to report financial results and a business update, which can enhance transparency and investor confidence.

Developing a unique "theranostic" approach offers potential for personalized cancer treatment, boosting the company's innovation profile.

Advancing clinical trials for melanoma and neuroendocrine tumor programs demonstrates the company's commitment to tackling significant health issues with its proprietary technology.

Expansion of regional drug product finishing facilities indicates growth potential and readiness for clinical trials and commercial operations.

Potential Negatives

The press release heavily relies on forward-looking statements which carry inherent risks and uncertainties, suggesting potential instability in the company’s future performance.



The mention of risks in achieving the company’s goals implies that there may be challenges ahead that could hinder its business operations and treatment developments.



The lack of specific details regarding the upcoming financial results and business update may indicate potential issues or uncertainties that the company prefers not to disclose at this time.

FAQ

When will Perspective Therapeutics release its Q1 2025 financial results?

Perspective Therapeutics will report its first quarter 2025 financial results on May 12, 2025, after market close.

What is the focus of Perspective Therapeutics?

Perspective Therapeutics is focused on pioneering advanced radiopharmaceutical treatments for cancers throughout the body.

What technology does Perspective use for cancer treatments?

The company utilizes a proprietary 212Pb isotope technology to target and deliver radiation specifically to cancer cells.

What clinical trials are currently underway at Perspective Therapeutics?

The company has Phase 1/2a imaging and therapy trials ongoing for melanoma and neuroendocrine tumors.

Where can I find the press releases from Perspective Therapeutics?

Press releases are available on the Company's newsroom section at https://perspectivetherapeutics.com/newsroom/press-releases.

SEATTLE, April 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Perspective Therapeutics, Inc.



(“Perspective” or the “Company”) (NYSE AMERICAN: CATX), a radiopharmaceutical company pioneering advanced treatments for cancers throughout the body, today announced that it will report its first quarter 2025 financial results and provide a business update on Monday, May 12, 2025 after the market closes. The press release will be available on the newsroom section of the Company's website at



https://perspectivetherapeutics.com/newsroom/press-releases



About Perspective Therapeutics, Inc.







Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. is a radiopharmaceutical company pioneering advanced treatments for cancers throughout the body. The Company has proprietary technology that utilizes the alpha-emitting isotope



212



Pb to deliver powerful radiation specifically to cancer cells via specialized targeting moieties. The Company is also developing complementary imaging diagnostics that incorporate the same targeting moieties, which provides the opportunity to personalize treatment and optimize patient outcomes. This "theranostic" approach enables the ability to see the specific tumor and then treat it to potentially improve efficacy and minimize toxicity.





The Company's melanoma (VMT01) and neuroendocrine tumor (VMT-α-NET) programs are in Phase 1/2a imaging and therapy trials in the U.S. for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and neuroendocrine tumors, respectively. The Company is growing its regional network of drug product finishing facilities, enabled by its proprietary



212



Pb generator, to deliver patient-ready products for clinical trials and commercial operations.





For more information, please visit the Company's website at



www.perspectivetherapeutics.com



Safe Harbor Statement







This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements in this press release include statements concerning, among other things, the Company's ability to pioneer advanced treatments for cancers throughout the body; the ability of the Company's proprietary technology utilizing the alpha emitting isotope



212



Pb to deliver powerful radiation specifically to cancer cells via specialized targeting moieties; the Company's prediction that the use of complementary imaging diagnostics that incorporate the same targeting moieties provides the opportunity to personalize treatment and optimize patient outcomes; the Company's belief that its "theranostic" approach enables the ability to see a specific tumor and then treat it to potentially improve efficacy and minimize toxicity; the Company's ability to grow its regional network of drug product finishing facilities, enabled by its proprietary



212



Pb generator, to deliver patient-ready products for clinical trials and commercial operations; and other statements that are not historical fact.





These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from the results described in or implied by the forward-looking statements. Certain factors that may cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements in this press release are described under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), in the Company's other filings with the SEC, and in the Company's future reports to be filed with the SEC and available at www.sec.gov. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of this date. Unless required to do so by law, we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.







Perspective Therapeutics IR:







Annie J. Cheng, CFA







ir@perspectivetherapeutics.com









Russo Partners, LLC







Nic Johnson







The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.