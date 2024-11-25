News & Insights

Stocks
CATX

Perspective Therapeutics downgraded to Neutral from Buy at BofA

November 25, 2024 — 06:45 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

BofA analyst Alec Stranahan downgraded Perspective Therapeutics (CATX) to Neutral from Buy with a price target of $6, down from $24, after the company recently shared data for VMT-alpha-NET, which showed an ORR that missed expectations relative to the benchmarks set by competitors. While the firm sees the door being open for Perspective to drive better responses at higher doses, it does not expect data until late-2025 at the earliest, pending FDA opening of Cohort 3. This, combined with initial data for VMT01 in melanoma that showed issues with kidney accumulation limiting dose escalation, could continue to weigh on shares until additional combination studies begin to yield data for VMT01, the analyst tells investors.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on CATX:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CATX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.