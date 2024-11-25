Perspective Therapeutics downgraded to Neutral from Buy at BofA

BofA analyst Alec Stranahan downgraded Perspective Therapeutics (CATX) to Neutral from Buy with a price target of $6, down from $24, after the company recently shared data for VMT-alpha-NET, which showed an ORR that missed expectations relative to the benchmarks set by competitors. While the firm sees the door being open for Perspective to drive better responses at higher doses, it does not expect data until late-2025 at the earliest, pending FDA opening of Cohort 3. This, combined with initial data for VMT01 in melanoma that showed issues with kidney accumulation limiting dose escalation, could continue to weigh on shares until additional combination studies begin to yield data for VMT01, the analyst tells investors.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on CATX:
- Perspective Therapeutics price target lowered to $16 from $22 at Oppenheimer
- Perspective Therapeutics selloff a buying opportunity, says JonesResearch
- Perspective Therapeutics Inc trading resumes
- Perspective Therapeutics Inc trading halted, volatility trading pause
- Perspective Therapeutics to pursue dose escalation in Phase 1/2a clinical trial
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.